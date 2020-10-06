 

Owens Corning to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 28

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The company will host a call to discuss its financial results at 9 a.m. ET the same day.

Webcast
 https://services.choruscall.com/links/oc201028.html
A webcast replay will be available for one year using the same link.

Callers
 Please dial in 10-15 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and use the entry code 6765348.

  • U.S.: 1.888.317.6003
  • Canada: 1.866.284.3684
  • Other international locations: +1.412.317.6061

Telephone replay
 Telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the call through November 3, 2020. Please use conference replay entry code 10148251.

  • U.S.: 1.877.344.7529
  • Canada: 1.855.669.9658
  • Other international locations: +1.412.317.0088

About Owens Corning
 Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company’s three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 18,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2019 sales of $7.2 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500 company for 66 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Company News / Owens Corning Investor Relations News



