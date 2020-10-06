Maine.gov Recognized With 2020 Government Experience Award

The Government Experience Awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that excel at creating useful online government services and applications. The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and sets the standard for measuring best practices in state and local government.

The official website for the state of Maine, www.maine.gov , was named a finalist in the fourth annual Government Experience Awards sponsored by the Center for Digital Government.

“Ensuring that Maine people access critical services even if an office is temporarily closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic is essential to the operations of state government,” said Governor Mills. “I congratulate Maine.gov on receiving this well-deserved honor from the Center for Government Digital in recognition of your outstanding efforts to ensure the public can complete government transactions quickly and conveniently from anywhere.”

Maine.gov, managed by NIC Maine (formerly known as Maine Information Network or InforME), is a digital network of more than 175 online services and 300,000 pages of web content that allows users to conduct official government business from any device.

With visits by more than 8.5 million people per month, Maine.gov is the primary way the public remains informed on government services and information. In 2020, Maine.gov was enhanced to offer 30 new sites and services, including a virtual Veterans’ Cemetery Tour, 11 website design projects, including one for COVID-19 response, and 27 enhancements to existing services like Absentee Ballot Request and Rapid Renewal. Further, in 2020 alone, nearly 150 municipal offices began using Maine.gov online services including boat registration renewal.

“We are pleased to congratulate our state partners with whom we work hard to best serve the people of Maine,” said Dan Andrews, General Manager for NIC Maine. “NIC Maine and the state continually expand service offerings through Maine.gov based on government and public needs. We are thrilled Maine has been recognized by the Center for Digital Government in the 2020 Government Experience awards program.”

In addition to the Government Experience Award, Maine.gov has been honored several times in 2020 for exceptional sites and services, including the Communicator Awards program, the Ava Digital Awards program, and the Marcom awards program.

About NIC Maine

NIC Maine, a division of national digital government solutions firm NIC Inc., manages Maine.gov through the InforME network manager contract. NIC Maine provides more than 175 digital government solutions for citizens and businesses that allow for the completion of more than 2,500 different government transactions.

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005280/en/