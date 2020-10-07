 

Celanese Announces Price Increase for Acetate Tow

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced it will raise prices of all acetate tow product grades sold globally by up to 5 percent. This price increase will be effective for orders shipped on or after January 1, 2021, or as contracts otherwise allow.

“To aid in securing sustainability of the Celanese acetate tow business, it is paramount that we increase prices and offset declines. Celanese is committed to our acetate tow business as we continue to invest in manufacturing assets, innovation and service in order to position the company as the strategic partner of choice for our customers,” said Marcel van Amerongen, Vice President, Acetate Tow, for Celanese.

Customers are encouraged to contact their account manager for additional information.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2019 net sales of $6.3 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

