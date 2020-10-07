MJardin Group Announces Master Service Agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Store
MJardin premium cultivated product now available to Ontario consumers under the Flint and Embers brand
DENVER and TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (“MJardin” or the “Company”) (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis
production, today announced that it has received approval, and executed a master service agreement (the “MSA”) with the Ontario Cannabis Store (the “OCS”), for the sale of its premium, high quality
cannabis in the Ontario market, under the Flint and Embers brand.
The OCS approval and MSA, which immediately enable MJardin to make its product available to consumers in Ontario, is an important step in MJardin’s evolution from a pure play cultivator to a consumer-centric company, servicing the needs of retail consumers, in-line with the 2020 strategic plan. As a result, the Company expects increased revenues from same flower production given the higher realized price per gram at the retail sales level, while getting market recognition and consumer brand awareness under the Flint and Embers banner.
“I am extremely pleased to announce the signing of our MSA with the OCS,” stated Pat Witcher, CEO of MJardin. “This will enable MJardin to provide our high quality, high-THC flower to the largest consumer market in Canada, under our Flint and Embers brand. As I have mentioned throughout the year, this is another important step in our strategic plan as we bring our Canadian assets online and transition away from wholesale business into being a strong, consumer-facing brand.”
