MJardin Group Announces Master Service Agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Store

MJardin premium cultivated product now available to Ontario consumers under the Flint and Embers brand

DENVER and TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (“MJardin” or the “Company”) (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis production, today announced that it has received approval, and executed a master service agreement (the “MSA”) with the Ontario Cannabis Store (the “OCS”), for the sale of its premium, high quality cannabis in the Ontario market, under the Flint and Embers brand.



The OCS approval and MSA, which immediately enable MJardin to make its product available to consumers in Ontario, is an important step in MJardin’s evolution from a pure play cultivator to a consumer-centric company, servicing the needs of retail consumers, in-line with the 2020 strategic plan. As a result, the Company expects increased revenues from same flower production given the higher realized price per gram at the retail sales level, while getting market recognition and consumer brand awareness under the Flint and Embers banner.