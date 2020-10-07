Axonics CEO Raymond W. Cohen Named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Award Winner for Orange County

Entrepreneur of the Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Cohen was selected by an independent panel of judges that includes previous award winners, CEOs, private equity and venture capital investors, and other regional business leaders. The award recognizes entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. This year, entrepreneurs that provided strong support for their communities, employees and customers during the COVID-19 crisis were recognized for their resilience and leadership.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced that Raymond W. Cohen, CEO of Axonics, has been named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Award winner for the Pacific Southwest, Orange County. The Entrepreneur of the Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose vision fosters innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses. The award was announced through the program’s first-ever virtual awards gala on October 6, 2020.

Raymond W. Cohen said, “It is an honor to be named a winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Entrepreneurs are critical to driving innovation and the creation of high quality jobs. Given the pandemic and the millions of unemployed, more than ever before, we need entrepreneurs to lead the way to economic recovery. Leading Axonics since its founding has been a great privilege and I am proud to share this recognition with our exceptional and dedicated employees that are focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from bladder and bowel dysfunction.”

As a Pacific Southwest, Orange County award winner, Cohen is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards, to be announced on November 19 during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur of the Year National Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June 2021.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, Calif., has developed and is commercializing novel implantable SNM devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. These conditions are caused by a miscommunication between the bladder and the brain and significantly impacts quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe. Another estimated 40 million adults are reported to suffer from fecal incontinence/accidental bowel leakage. Axonics SNM therapy, which has been clinically proven to reduce symptoms and restore pelvic floor function, is now being offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and in dozens of select hospitals in Western Europe. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. The Axonics System is the first long-lived rechargeable SNM system approved for sale in the world, and the first to gain full-body MRI conditional labeling. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

