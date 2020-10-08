 

Red White & Bloom’s Platinum Vape Expanding into Arizona

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

- Arizona’s medical market is expected to reach sales of up to $915 million for 2020; Recreational cannabis to be voted on in November’s election which would further increase market size -

- Platinum’s products are currently sold within Michigan, California and Oklahoma through over 750 locations -

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Platinum Vape (“Platinum” or “PV”) has entered into agreements with a third-party licensed MSO to launch Platinum products in Arizona later this quarter.

PV has entered into a services agreement and sublease with a leading MSO in the State of Arizona. Under these agreements, PV has subleased a licensed facility that encompasses approximately 6,000 square feet of space and expects to see PV branded products in the Arizona market this quarter.

Platinum are purveyors of a full product line of premium cannabis products sold at over 750 retailers throughout Michigan, California and Oklahoma boasting an 84% rating (4.2/5) on WeedMaps.com. 

Chairman & CEO Brad Rogers stated, “Platinum continues to execute on their expansion plans into a market that I expect to be in the top 5 in the US. The Platinum brand is quickly becoming recognized as the market leader in quality, safety and user experience. Rogers further added, “Arizona isn’t only getting a great brand and incredible product, they’re getting George, Cody and the entire team at PV’s solidarity and selfless commitment to making the best possible cannabis products.”

New Frontier Data estimates that with a population of roughly 7.4 million, Arizona has nearly 1.2 million cannabis consumers in total (i.e., legal or illicit). Should Prop 207 pass, Arizona’s legal adult-use market is projected to generate $341 million in revenue in its first year, and expand by 2025 to generate over $1 billion in revenue. In 2019, Arizona’s medical market rang up $768 million in sales.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts and California with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

Seite 1 von 3
Red White & Bloom Brands Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
MedMira reports additional independent performance evaluation results of REVEALCOVID-19 Total ...
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Sorrento Announces the Discovery of Salicyn-30 Small Molecule That Strongly Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 ...
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
Red White & Bloom Announces Additions to Team
24.09.20
Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. Announces Closing of $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option
14.09.20
Red White & Bloom Closes Platinum Vape Acquisition Ahead of Previous Timeline Guidance

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.07.20
12
Red White & Bloom Closes Highly Anticipated Tidal Royalty Merger
19.03.20
11
U.S. DOJ Puts Cannabis MSOs Under the Microscope, New IPOs Could be the Perfect Way to Play the Fall