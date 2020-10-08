 

SolarWinds to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, October 27 and Present at Investor Conferences During the Fourth Quarter

SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The company also plans to present at two investor conferences during the fourth quarter.

THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

SolarWinds will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and its business at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A live webcast of the call and materials presented during the call will be available on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http://investors.solarwinds.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at (833) 968-2238 and internationally at +1 (825) 312-2061. To access the live call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time and enter the Conference ID 8865708 to gain access to the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website.

The company will issue its earnings release, highlighting its third quarter of 2020 results at approximately 3:15 p.m. CT (4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

During the fourth quarter of 2020, SolarWinds executives plan to present at the following investor conferences.

  • 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference on November 18th
  • Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on December 1st

An audio webcast will be available at the time of the presentation and for a limited time thereafter at http://investors.solarwinds.com.

#SWIfinancials

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

