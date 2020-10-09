 

Audiences Everywhere Answer THE CALL as the Hip New Horror Film Kills It at the Box Office

Audiences everywhere answer THE CALL as Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announces that the new horror film kills it at the box office after releasing in theaters last week. Four Friends. One Phone Call. 60 Seconds to Stay Alive. In the fall of 1987, a group of small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple after a tragic accident occurs in THE CALL. Needing only to make a single phone call, the request seems ordinary until they realize that this call could change their life…or end it. This simple task quickly spirals into terror as their worst nightmares become reality as they enter the realm of THE CALL.

Led by horror icons Lin Shaye (Insidious franchise, Ouija) and Tobin Bell (Saw, Jigsaw), THE CALL put up stellar numbers over opening weekend and continued to strengthen as the days passed; including having the highest per screen average of any film in theaters for Monday and Tuesday this week in North America. Heading into its second weekend playing on hundreds of screens across the nation, the buzz around the film continues to grow as more cities have been added; assuring that fans looking for a little fright to fill their night will be wonderfully satisfied.

Shaye is best known for her role of Elise Rainier from the worldwide box office hit franchise INSIDIOUS. She’s also starred in a variety of horror films including THE GRUDGE, OUIJA, THE FINAL WISH and Showtime’s PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS. Bell is best known for his role in the SAW franchise playing the terrifying role of John “Jigsaw” Kramer in all 8 movies.

Status Media has been a partner with Cinedigm on 11 films now including the successful HICKOK, TRADED, GANGSTER LAND and THE FINAL WISH. With this partnership, Cinedigm will be distributing THE CALL on digital and Blu-ray as well at a future date.

Directed by Woodward Jr, THE CALL was written by Patrick Stibbs and produced by Final Destination creator Jeffrey Reddick, Stibbs, Zebulun Huling, Gina Rugolo and Randy J. Goodwin. Executive Producers include Nicolas Chartier, Jonathan Deckter, Matthew Helderman, Joe Listhaus, Drew Ryce, James Shavick, Kirk Shaw and Luke Taylor. Co-producers include James Cullen Bressack and Chaysen Beacham.

Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWvBCmPKrv0

ABOUT STATUS MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Status Media & Entertainment has a collective ten years of experience in the entertainment industry and specializes in development and production of feature films across all genres. Status Media utilizes its unique relationships with talent, agents, writers, sales representatives and international distributors to execute the seamless and efficient production of films from conception through sales and delivery.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices.

