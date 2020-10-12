CECONOMY AG: Earnings for financial year 2019/20 well above guidance and market expectations

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Preliminary Results

On the basis of the business development in the first nine months, CECONOMY had anticipated an adjusted Group EBIT* of between €165 million and €185 million for financial year 2019/20 in the outlook updated on 16 July 2020. The median of the analysts' consensus, which was compiled for the company by an external service provider on 11 September 2020, is €176 million for adjusted EBIT* for financial year 2019/20.



All figures reported herein are preliminary and unaudited. CECONOMY will publish a Trading Statement as planned on 23 October 2020 at 07:00 CEST. Full financial disclosure of the results for financial year 2019/20 will be published on 15 December 2020 at 07:00 CET.



Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG



* not taking into account the earnings effects from companies accounted for using the equity method

