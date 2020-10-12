EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

 

Publication on Octobre 12, 2020, after market closing
Regulated information – reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between October 5, 2020 and October 9, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Highest price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Total (EUR)
05/10/2020 4,575 14.2021 14.26 14.12                    64,975  
06/10/2020 4,863 14.0806 14.34 13.86                    68,474  
07/10/2020 2,500 14.1580 14.32 14.00                    35,395  
08/10/2020 2,500 13.9322 14.00 13.84                    34,831  
09/10/2020 2,500 14.0436 14.22 13.90                    35,109  
Total 16,938  14.0975    14.34    13.84    238,783  

As of October 9, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 290,664 shares at an average price of EUR 15,1091, representing in total EUR 4,391,657.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 881,716 shares as of October 9, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyba ....

About EVS

We create return on emotion.
EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.
EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO*
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel : +32 4 361 70 00.  E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com
*representing a SRL

 

Attachment


