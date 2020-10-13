CyrusOne Publishes Initial Sustainability Report

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center real estate investment trust (REIT), today published its 2020 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress toward its sustainability goals and the company’s emphasis on building data centers designed for a sustainable future. The annual report also focuses on CyrusOne’s responsibilities to the community and its stakeholders, showcasing how the company is fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace and appropriately aligning incentives.

“As one of the largest colocation data center companies in the world, we have a responsibility to reduce the environmental impact that our facilities create and provide solutions compatible with a sustainable future,” said Bruce W. Duncan, President, and Chief Executive Officer at CyrusOne. “Our goal at CyrusOne is to empower our customers with creative solutions that help them scale new technology solutions while reducing our collective environmental footprint.”