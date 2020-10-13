STXfilms Welcomes Selena Gomez and 21 Laps to The “Dollhouse”

Gomez is eyeing the project, a psychological thriller in the spirit of Black Swan, as a starring vehicle. The producers have now begun looking for their director to shepherd the project to the screen. The screenplay by Michael Paisley is set in the world of the upper echelon of New York City’s fashion scene.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) (“ErosSTX”), a global entertainment company, announced today Selena Gomez has come on board to develop Dollhouse , the upcoming horror thriller from STXfilms. Gomez is producing the film through her production company July Moon Productions, along with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen who are also coming on board to produce. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

“Selena's involvement is an exciting direction for this project. She is supremely talented as both a star and a producer,” says Fogelson. “Teaming Selena with Shawn and Dan’s expertise in the horror-thriller genre will elevate Dollhouse and we couldn’t be more thrilled by the way this is being developed.”

Patricia Braga of STX will oversee the project with 21 Laps’ Emily Morris.

SELENA GOMEZ most recently signed on to reprise her female lead role in and add executive producer responsibilities for Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 4. She currently stars in and executive produces HBO Max’s “Selena+Chef,” and will produce and star opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. She also recently executive produced Sony’s romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery, one of the few films now playing in theaters. Her many acting credits include The Dead Don’t Die, The Big Short, and the Netflix original Fundamentals of Caring. Gomez also executive produced “Living Undocumented” and the Netflix hit “13 Reasons Why.” Gomez is repped by WME, Lighthouse Management + Media and Ziffren Brittenham.

21 LAPS recently sold the horror spec Mother Land to Lionsgate and the Reddit No Sleep article My Wife & I Bought a Ranch to Netflix. Their reboot of “Unsolved Mysteries” recently launched to massive numbers on Netflix, and Levy’s upcoming untitled Ryan Reynolds time travel film, which begins production in November will also debut on Netflix. This reteams Levy with Reynolds – their first collaboration Free Guy will be released by Disney on December 11th. Additionally, the 21 Laps produced Love & Monsters will debut this Friday October 16th via Paramount in select theaters and on premium video on demand. WME & Ziffren/Brittenham rep 21 Laps.

Eros STX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, (“ErosSTX” or “The Company”) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood’s fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 205.8 million registered users and 33.8 million paying subscribers as of June 30th, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is a next-generation film studio that produces, acquires, distributes, and markets motion pictures at scale. From blockbusters like Hustlers, Bad Moms, and The Upside to hits like The Gentlemen, Molly’s Game, and The Gift, STXfilms produces star-driven films for a global audience. In just 5 short years, its slate of films has already grossed over $1.8b in global theatrical box office. With a wide range of partners including Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Showtime (which handle the physical and premium television releases of STXfilms content, respectively), the studio is a fast-growing, industry powerhouse.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013006017/en/