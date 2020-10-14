 

KB Home Launches Company-wide AI-powered Chatbot Platform Designed to Deliver a Modern, Real-time, Online Customer Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the launch of a company-wide AI-powered Chatbot platform designed to work 24/7 to respond to home shopper questions, provide personalized information and assist them along their homebuying journey.

A seismic shift in communication has taken place in recent years. Today’s homebuyers expect prompt responses to questions as well as easy access to information. Additionally, one-half to three-quarters of customers shop online outside of standard business hours, and many prefer to gather data and details as well as explore options early in their homebuying quest without the assistance of a live person.

KB Home’s Chatbot platform combines artificial intelligence, natural language processing and automation to create a real-time conversational interface across the company’s desktop and mobile platforms. It is capable of engaging in conversations 24 hours a day with synchronous translation in over 100 languages. The Chatbot responds to questions quickly about KB Home communities and floor plans, provides personalized recommendations, helps home shoppers schedule model home visits and appointments, and arranges for personal contact with a KB Home representative at any point during the customer journey.

“The homebuying experience is evolving to meet customer demands for rapid information, more convenience, less pressure and a better overall experience,” said Amit Desai, Chief Marketing Officer of KB Home. “In response, we continue to reimagine how buying a home works and are pleased to offer an innovative, AI-powered Chatbot platform that delivers a superior online customer experience and makes the homebuying journey even easier. Chatbot has already delivered improved customer engagement and increased sales leads.”

KB Home partnered with AtlasRTX to pilot, develop and then fully deploy their highly sophisticated, AI-powered Chatbot across kbhome.com. AtlasRTX’s technology helps KB Home create a customer experience that sets the homebuilder apart by using a Chatbot to connect and engage with customers at every stage of the homebuying cycle.

“KB Home is one of the first national homebuilders to launch a Chatbot platform that meets homebuyer expectations for an immediate and engaging 24/7 experience,” said Bassam Salem, CEO of AtlasRTX. “Through our collaboration, KB Home is serving up a state-of-the-art Chatbot that continually gets smarter as it converses with home shoppers, providing custom information to help guide them through the research and buying process.”

Seite 1 von 2
KB Home Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
AT&T Monetizes Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
KB Home Elects Kevin P. Eltife to Its Board of Directors
13.10.20
KB Home Elects Arthur R. Collins to Its Board of Directors
13.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Deer Crest, Its Latest New-Home Community in New Braunfels, Texas, Priced From the $210,000s
08.10.20
KB Home Increases Quarterly Dividend
05.10.20
KB HOME Announces the Grand Opening of The Retreat at Lake Michael, Its Latest New-home Community in Mebane, North Carolina, Priced from the $240,000s
02.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Flatiron Meadows Villas, Located in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Erie, Colorado, Priced From the $430,000s
02.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Granite Bluff, Its Latest New-home Community in Rocklin, California
01.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Heartland Ranch, Located in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Coolidge, Arizona
29.09.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Brightwood at North River Ranch in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Parrish, Florida
25.09.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Little Soos Creek, Its Latest New-Home Community in Covington, Washington, Priced From The $490,000s