KB Home Launches Company-wide AI-powered Chatbot Platform Designed to Deliver a Modern, Real-time, Online Customer Experience

A seismic shift in communication has taken place in recent years. Today’s homebuyers expect prompt responses to questions as well as easy access to information. Additionally, one-half to three-quarters of customers shop online outside of standard business hours, and many prefer to gather data and details as well as explore options early in their homebuying quest without the assistance of a live person.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the launch of a company-wide AI-powered Chatbot platform designed to work 24/7 to respond to home shopper questions, provide personalized information and assist them along their homebuying journey.

KB Home’s Chatbot platform combines artificial intelligence, natural language processing and automation to create a real-time conversational interface across the company’s desktop and mobile platforms. It is capable of engaging in conversations 24 hours a day with synchronous translation in over 100 languages. The Chatbot responds to questions quickly about KB Home communities and floor plans, provides personalized recommendations, helps home shoppers schedule model home visits and appointments, and arranges for personal contact with a KB Home representative at any point during the customer journey.

“The homebuying experience is evolving to meet customer demands for rapid information, more convenience, less pressure and a better overall experience,” said Amit Desai, Chief Marketing Officer of KB Home. “In response, we continue to reimagine how buying a home works and are pleased to offer an innovative, AI-powered Chatbot platform that delivers a superior online customer experience and makes the homebuying journey even easier. Chatbot has already delivered improved customer engagement and increased sales leads.”

KB Home partnered with AtlasRTX to pilot, develop and then fully deploy their highly sophisticated, AI-powered Chatbot across kbhome.com. AtlasRTX’s technology helps KB Home create a customer experience that sets the homebuilder apart by using a Chatbot to connect and engage with customers at every stage of the homebuying cycle.

“KB Home is one of the first national homebuilders to launch a Chatbot platform that meets homebuyer expectations for an immediate and engaging 24/7 experience,” said Bassam Salem, CEO of AtlasRTX. “Through our collaboration, KB Home is serving up a state-of-the-art Chatbot that continually gets smarter as it converses with home shoppers, providing custom information to help guide them through the research and buying process.”