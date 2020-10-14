JetBlue Skis into Telluride with Winter Seasonal Flights Between Montrose, Colo., and Three Focus Cities

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it will launch new nonstop winter seasonal service to Telluride, Colo. – one of the premier ski destinations in the West – from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The three new routes launch December 19, with seats for all new flights on sale today.

This winter season JetBlue will fly 20 routes to and from more than a half dozen ski spots across the U.S. from five of the airline’s focus cities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

JetBlue will serve Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ) in western Colorado, just 90 minutes north of the famed ski destination. JetBlue will be the only airline to offer nonstop service between Montrose and New England and will offer a new choice for ski-bound travelers in New York City and Southern California.

“As we take a refreshed approach to evaluating new markets, it’s clear to us that travelers are increasingly looking for unique destinations where they can truly escape and enjoy wide open spaces,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “Telluride, by way of air service in Montrose, is an ideal destination to add to our route map this season which will help us diversify the markets we fly to, support our focus city strategies on the East and West Coasts and connect more customers with the places they want to go.”

Nestled within Southwest Colorado’s dramatic San Juan Mountains, Telluride is known for its world-class alpine skiing, awe-inspiring scenery and vibrant summer festival season. Telluride has been ranked the #1 Ski Resort in North America by Condé Nast five of the last six years.

Because of its significant role in the history of the American West, the core area of Telluride was designated a National Historic Landmark District in 1964. Colorful Victorian-era homes, clapboard store fronts, boutiques, art galleries, gourmet restaurants, and historic buildings are set against a backdrop of 13,000-foot peaks, and complemented by the modern Mountain Village, a short, free gondola ride away.

Skiers can glide straight into town and Mountain Village, with the majority of lodging within walking distance or a short shuttle (or gondola) ride to the renowned slopes of Telluride – a true ski-in/ski-out destination.