Tortoise Announces a Share Repurchase Program for TPZ and Provides Update on Current Repurchase Programs

“The TPZ share repurchase program, like previously announced TYG, NTG and TTP share repurchase programs, is focused on maximizing NAV, and is expected to be accretive to per share cash flow,” said Brad Adams, CEO of Tortoise’s closed-end funds.

Tortoise today announced that the Board has authorized a share repurchase program for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) effective through August 31, 2021. Under the share repurchase program, TPZ intends to purchase in the open market, $5 million of its outstanding common shares, if trading at a discount to NAV in excess of 10%.

The Board will monitor the repurchase program which includes deciding whether or not to renew the repurchase program at the end of its term. Repurchase activity, including the number of shares purchased, the average purchase price and the average discount to net asset value, will be disclosed in the fund’s quarterly reports to stockholders, as well as included in the monthly unaudited balance sheet press releases. The share purchase program follows Rule 10b-18 requirements, and there is no assurance that the Fund will repurchase shares in any amount.

On July 8, 2020, Tortoise announced share repurchase programs for TYG, NTG and TTP. Share repurchase program amounts completed during the period July 8, 2020 to October 13, 2020, are as follows:

Fund Repurchase Allowance Total Amount Repurchased Shares Average Share Price Average Discount to NAV TYG $25 million $11.0 million 685,266 $16.08 25.4% NTG $12.5 million $4.5 million 279,083 $16.26 25.2% TTP $5 million $0.9 million 65,155 $13.80 25.6%

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to the funds.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Tortoise focuses on energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

