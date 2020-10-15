 

Kezar Life Sciences to Present at Four Upcoming Virtual Medical and Scientific Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced six presentations during four upcoming medical and scientific conferences.

“The growing body of data around KZR-616, our first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, support its unique and powerful immunomodulatory mechanism to tackle severe immune-mediated diseases where treatment options are limited,” said Noreen Henig, MD, Kezar’s Chief Medical Officer.

“We’re thrilled to highlight our Protein Secretion Drug Discovery program as a novel way to target immune checkpoints in oncology and cytokine pathways in inflammatory disorders,” said Christopher Kirk, PhD, Kezar’s President and Chief Scientific Officer. “Our novel compounds highlight the potential of targeting the protein secretion pathway and the Sec61 translocon, as a means to induce inhibition of multiple therapeutically relevant targets.”

Following is an overview of Kezar’s upcoming scientific and clinical presentations, which will also be made available on the company’s website:

The American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2020

Dr. Samir Parikh will present accumulated interim results of the MISSION Phase 1b study of KZR-616 for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) with or without nephritis in a poster presentation. In an oral abstract presentation, Kezar will share preclinical data further illustrating the mechanism of action and broad immunomodulatory potential of KZR-616 in lupus nephritis.

Title: Treatment of SLE with or without nephritis with the Immunoproteasome Inhibitor KZR-616: Initial Results of the MISSION Study
Abstract N°: PO1913 (e-poster presentation)
Presenters: Samir Parikh, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
Session: Glomerular Diseases: Clinical, Outcomes, and Trials - 3
Date and Time: October 22, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Title: KZR-616, A Selective Inhibitor of the Immunoproteasome: Preclinical and Clinical Mechanism of Action Studies in Lupus Nephritis
Abstract N°: FR-OR38
Presenter: Tony Muchamuel, MS, Director of Pharmacology and Toxicology, Kezar Life Sciences
Session: Glomerular Diseases: Charting New Territory [OR1202]
Date and Time: October 23, 2020, 5:00 – 7:00pm ET

8th Annual Meeting of the International Cytokine & Interferon Society (Cytokines 2020)

Seite 1 von 3
Kezar Life Sciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology Agenda
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
Revance Reports Positive Results from ASPEN-1 Phase 3 Trial of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
Kezar Highlights Data from MISSION Phase 1b Study of KZR-616 during the Pan American Congress of Rheumatology

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.20
4
Kezar Life Sciences - KZR 616