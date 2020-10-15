Kezar Life Sciences to Present at Four Upcoming Virtual Medical and Scientific Conferences

“The growing body of data around KZR-616, our first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, support its unique and powerful immunomodulatory mechanism to tackle severe immune-mediated diseases where treatment options are limited,” said Noreen Henig, MD, Kezar’s Chief Medical Officer.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced six presentations during four upcoming medical and scientific conferences.

“We’re thrilled to highlight our Protein Secretion Drug Discovery program as a novel way to target immune checkpoints in oncology and cytokine pathways in inflammatory disorders,” said Christopher Kirk, PhD, Kezar’s President and Chief Scientific Officer. “Our novel compounds highlight the potential of targeting the protein secretion pathway and the Sec61 translocon, as a means to induce inhibition of multiple therapeutically relevant targets.”

Following is an overview of Kezar’s upcoming scientific and clinical presentations, which will also be made available on the company’s website:

The American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2020

Dr. Samir Parikh will present accumulated interim results of the MISSION Phase 1b study of KZR-616 for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) with or without nephritis in a poster presentation. In an oral abstract presentation, Kezar will share preclinical data further illustrating the mechanism of action and broad immunomodulatory potential of KZR-616 in lupus nephritis.

Title: Treatment of SLE with or without nephritis with the Immunoproteasome Inhibitor KZR-616: Initial Results of the MISSION Study

Abstract N°: PO1913 (e-poster presentation)

Presenters: Samir Parikh, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Session: Glomerular Diseases: Clinical, Outcomes, and Trials - 3

Date and Time: October 22, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Title: KZR-616, A Selective Inhibitor of the Immunoproteasome: Preclinical and Clinical Mechanism of Action Studies in Lupus Nephritis

Abstract N°: FR-OR38

Presenter: Tony Muchamuel, MS, Director of Pharmacology and Toxicology, Kezar Life Sciences

Session: Glomerular Diseases: Charting New Territory [OR1202]

Date and Time: October 23, 2020, 5:00 – 7:00pm ET

8th Annual Meeting of the International Cytokine & Interferon Society (Cytokines 2020)