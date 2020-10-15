Novo Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek and Millennium
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is
pleased to provide an operational update, including from its Beatons Creek gold project (“Beatons Creek”) on which development activities have commenced, and from
refurbishment works on infrastructure recently acquired pursuant to the acquisition of Millennium Minerals Limited (“Millennium”) which are proceeding on schedule
(please see the Company’s news releases dated August 4, 2020 and September 8, 2020 for further details).
Refurbishment works on Millennium’s infrastructure is proceedings as follows:
Plant refurbishment works:
- Novo has executed a contract with GR Engineering Services (ASX: GNG) (“GRES”) to undertake refurbishment of Millennium’s processing infrastructure at an estimated cost of AUD $8.3 million (see Figure 1 below).
- The works substantially consist of the maintenance and refurbishment of the gold plant, existing CIL leach tanks, and a gravity circuit capacity upgrade. GRES are synonymous with gold plant construction and refurbishment throughout Australia and were selected based upon their experience and capacity to undertake these works safely, efficiently, and cost effectively.
Power restoration to site:
- Kalgoorlie Power Systems (“KPS”) have restored power to the Millennium infrastructure, enabling GRES works to continue uninterrupted and for
commissioning of the Millennium offices, camp, and other infrastructure over the coming months. KPS have demonstrated their intent to work constructively with Novo in regard to re-establishing
full-scale power generation for the Millennium infrastructure, with commercial discussions ongoing.
Camp upgrade works:
- Pilbara Resources Group (“PRG”) has been appointed to undertake a ‘camp readiness’ scope of work to ensure the camp is safe and
ready for operations following 9 months of care and maintenance by undertaking the following work:
- Testing and tagging of electrical equipment, servicing air conditioners and hot water systems
- Replacement of unserviceable cooking facilities and damaged flooring in cooking and dining areas
- Undertaking early camp management (cooking, cleaning, etc.) whilst the permanent scope is competitively tendered
Development activities at Beatons Creek are progressing as follows:
