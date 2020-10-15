Rockwell Automation Announces Plan to Reverse Salary Reductions, Restore 401(k) Matches for US Employees in November

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) announced today that temporary salary reductions implemented in May will be reversed at the end of November 2020. The company match for U.S. employees participating in the 401(k) retirement savings plan will also be reinstated at that time.

Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation Chairman and CEO, said, “I appreciate our employees’ dedication to our customers, communities, and each other during these challenging times. Their safety, engagement, technical innovation and domain expertise are the foundation of our success. Disciplined control of costs and a gradually improving market environment enable us to reverse these actions before the end of the calendar year, one month earlier than the plan we announced in July. As we continue to closely manage costs in an uncertain environment, our differentiated technology, domain expertise and recent acquisitions position us well to profitably accelerate growth.”

Rockwell will announce results for the 4th quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 on November 10, 2020, followed by our annual Investor Day on November 17, 2020. Investor Day will be held virtually and at our world headquarters in Milwaukee, WI.

