Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours to Help Combat the Second Wave of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Eurofins Biomnis (Paris:ERF) is continuing its investments to supporting healthcare authorities, hospitals and private laboratories. While France has been experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infections for several weeks now, technicians and biologists are on stand-by to respond to requests for RT-PCR, the reference test to detect SARS-CoV-2. At its Ivry-sur-Seine and Lyon sites, Eurofins Biomnis has deployed two very high throughput automated platforms capable of handling ever-increasing test volumes.

Eurofins Biomnis has been committed to the fight against COVID-19 since last March and will facilitate analysing more and more samples as quickly as possible in order to provide patients and healthcare professionals with fast and reliable results. Following the recommendations of health authorities, and in order to respond to increased testing demand, the laboratory has decided to significantly reinforce its two technical platforms in Ivry-sur-Seine and Lyon, which have been operational since the beginning of the pandemic.

In concrete terms, Eurofins Biomnis has established 1000 m2 of laboratory space dedicated specifically to SARS-CoV-2 testing. By creating these units from scratch, Eurofins Biomnis demonstrates its agility and ability to react to a major health crisis in order to provide the best possible service to patients and stakeholders.

The platforms have been designed to optimise speed of testing and to avoid manual work as much as possible. They are approved for the performance of airborne infection tests which require the wearing of specific protective equipment. The platforms comprise more than a hundred devices and equipment that allow the management of samples in a process designed to be as automated as possible at each stage of the analysis (from decanting to validation of the quality of the analyses before interpretation by biologists). This frees up time for molecular biology technicians to focus on stages which yield the highest added value for patients.

An industrialisation of the analyses made possible by the 7 / 7 days mobilization of the teams

Since March, Eurofins Biomnis' testing capacity has gradually ramped up to the point where, in addition to current daily test volumes, it now has additional spare capacity to perform 15,000 additional tests per day when needed. The turnaround time for results is less than 24 hours in 99.8% of cases. The ability to perform such a volume of PCR testing is the result of constant mobilisation of the teams. More than 150 people have been recruited. Training has been organised to develop employees’ ability to be able to perform multiple different aspects of the testing process. In order to accelerate the structuring of processes in the laboratories, Eurofins Biomnis has been supported by other divisions of the Eurofins Group and the Group’s process engineering teams.