AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) [NASDAQ: HALL]. Concurrently, AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” of the members of Hallmark Insurance Group (Hallmark Group). The outlook assigned to the Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. The companies’ operations are headquartered in Dallas, TX. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

These ratings were placed under review with negative implications on March 4, 2020, following the announcement by Hallmark Financial that its 2019 statutory results will include pre-tax adverse prior-year loss development of $63.8 million, net of reinsurance. Subsequently, AM Best maintained the under review with negative implications status following Hallmark Financial’s announcement that it received notice from NASDAQ on May 13, 2020, due to the company’s failure to timely file its Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2020, and because it remained delinquent in filing its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019. While the company had until May 28, 2020, to submit an update to its original plan to regain compliance with filing requirements, NASDAQ has granted an extension up to Sept. 14, 2020, to regain compliance to file the 2019 Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for first-quarter 2020.