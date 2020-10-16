 

Equitrans Midstream Announces Quarterly Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.10.2020, 19:56  |  32   |   |   

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.15 per common share and $0.4873 per share of Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock for the third quarter 2020. The dividends will be paid on November 13, 2020, to the applicable ETRN shareholders of record at the close of business on November 3, 2020.

About Equitrans Midstream Corporation:

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and, as the parent company of EQM Midstream Partners, is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. Through its strategically located assets in the Marcellus and Utica regions, ETRN has an operational focus on gas transmission and storage systems, gas gathering systems, and water services that support natural gas development and production across the Basin. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 with the vision to be the premier midstream services provider in North America. ETRN is helping to meet America’s growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work.

For more information on Equitrans Midstream Corporation, visit www.equitransmidstream.com; and to learn more about our environmental, social, and governance practices visit ETRN Sustainability Reporting.

Source: Equitrans Midstream Corporation

Equitrans Midstream Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Blink and SG Blocks Enter Into Strategic Master Development and Production Agreement to Bring ...
Blackstone Announces $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
USA Compression Partners, LP Announces Third Quarter 2020 Distribution; Third Quarter 2020 Earnings ...
Moderna to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020
MedMen Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Pre-announces First ...
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours ...
Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Shop Now, Save Now—Amazon’s Holiday Dash Event Starts Today with Black Friday-Worthy Deals ...
Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund Acquires Trophy Life Science Portfolio in South ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Equitrans Midstream Q3 2020 Earnings and Conference Call