 

Kohl's Partners with Iconic American Performance Lifestyle Brand Cole Haan

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today that Cole Haan is coming to select Kohl's stores and online at Kohls.com beginning in spring 2021. Known for its timeless style and modern innovation, the iconic brand will offer Kohl’s customers an assortment of styles across men’s and women’s — from its lightweight Zerogrand oxfords to casual loafers and flexible knit sneakers.

“We’ve seen tremendous opportunity around what’s happening in the active and casual space, and we’re thrilled to introduce Cole Haan, a brand that's leading in the market by infusing nearly a century of craft with innovative performance features making its products ideal for modern active lifestyles. Cole Haan will complement our current assortment of top national brands,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “We know customers look to Kohl’s as an accessible destination for great value and their favorite brands, and we’re proud to offer such a well-regarded and premium brand as Cole Haan as we continue to evolve our product portfolio and further establish Kohl’s as a trusted leader for the active and casual lifestyle.”

“We are delighted to partner with Kohl’s to expand our reach and introduce Cole Haan to their millions of customers across the country,” said David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan. “As a leader in national brands, as well as innovation, customer service and technology, Kohl’s is an incredible retail partner for our casual lifestyle assortment. We see this partnership as an excellent way to increase the accessibility of the Cole Haan brand.”

The Kohl’s assortment of Cole Haan footwear will include styles across all categories, including casual, sport, dress, and seasonal, with an emphasis on innovative casual lifestyle products. The brand will be available in 200 stores starting spring 2021, with an expanded assortment available online at Kohls.com.

The introduction of Cole Haan is another proof point of Kohl’s position as a leading destination for all things active and casual for the entire family. Kohl’s continues to drive this position by optimizing and evolving our assortment to reflect the casualization trend, as well as build strength as a casual destination by providing more options to drive even greater relevance. Kohl’s is also a leader in national brand offerings, giving customers access to the most popular brands in apparel, footwear, home, and more. Cole Haan joins Kohl’s growing portfolio of top national brands, which include Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Columbia, Carter’s, Levi’s, and recent introductions of Lands’ End and Toms shoes, launched earlier this fall.

