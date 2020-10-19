 

OceanaGold Completes C$150 Million Bought Deal Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 14:54  |  43   |   |   

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the “Company”) announces that it has today closed its previously announced bought deal equity financing. The Company has issued 73,000,000 common shares (the "Offered Shares") at a price of C$2.06 per Offered Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$150,380,000 (the “Offering”).

The Offering was co-led by Scotiabank and BMO Capital Markets. and included Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc., Raymond James Ltd., National Bank Financial Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Stifel GMP, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and CIBC World Markets Inc. The Offered Shares were offered by way of a short-form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec.

The Company has also granted the Underwriters the option, exercisable in whole or in part from time to time until and including 30 days following today, to purchase up to an additional 10,950,000 common shares (representing an additional 15% of the Offered Shares) at the Offering Price and on the same terms and conditions as the Offered Shares to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The Offered Shares have been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund organic growth projects including the Haile underground development, ongoing exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties in New Zealand, as well as for working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Authorised for release to market by Acting EVP, General Counsel & Company Secretary, Chris Hansen.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations Media Relations
Sam Pazuki
Tel: +1 720 602 4880
IR@oceanagold.com 		Melissa Bowerman                                 
Tel: +61 407 783 270
info@oceanagold.com

www.oceanagold.com | Twitter: @OceanaGold

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation is a mid-tier, high-margin, multinational gold producer with assets located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. On the North Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the high-grade Waihi Gold Mine while on the South Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the largest gold mine in the country at the Macraes Goldfield which is made up of a series of open pit mines and the Frasers underground mine. In the United States, the Company operates the Haile Gold Mine, a top-tier, long-life, high-margin asset located in South Carolina. The Company’s assets also encompass the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. OceanaGold also has a significant pipeline of organic growth and exploration opportunities in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

OceanaGold has operated sustainably since 1990 with a proven track-record for environmental management and community and social engagement. The Company has a strong social license to operate and works collaboratively with its valued stakeholders to identify and invest in social programs that are designed to build capacity and not dependency.


OceanaGold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
OceanaGold Announces Filing of Final Prospectus For C$150 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
13.10.20
OceanaGold kündigt erste dauerhafte Entlassungen auf Didipio an
11.10.20
Weiterhin Wahnsinns Nachfrage!: Mining-News KW 41-2020 - Goldnachfrage ungebrochen hoch!
04.10.20
Konsolidierung als Chance!: Mining-News KW 40-2020
29.09.20
OceanaGold Announces C$150 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
29.09.20
Chartanalyse: Gold, Silber und Edelmetallminen – Game Over oder doch nur eine gesunde Korrektur?
27.09.20
Neue Chancen tun sich auf!: Mining News KW 39-2020
23.09.20
OceanaGold gibt Ergebnisse des aktualisierten Technischen Berichts zu Haile bekannt
23.09.20
Produktion gesichert!: Minenleben bei hervorragender Produktionsentwicklung verlängert!
22.09.20
OceanaGold bringt Waihi Bergbaubezirk weiter voran

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
262
OceanaGold Today