WeedMD Appoints Seasoned HR Executive to Chief People Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. ( TSX-V:WMD ) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“ WeedMD ” or the “ Company ”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned human resources (HR) executive Deborah Sikkema as the Company’s Chief People Officer.

A multi-faceted business leader with 20 years of HR experience in some of Canada’s top-tier organizations, such as Shoppers Drug Mart, Canadian Tire, and Holt Renfrew, Deborah is also appointed to WeedMD’s Compensation Committee alongside its Board of Directors (the “Board”).

In addition to Deborah’s appointment, the Company and the Board have also affirmed Stephen Ng as Chief Commercial Officer. He previously held the position of Chief Strategy Officer of WeedMD and Chief Financial Officer of Starseed Medicinal Inc.

“This has been a transformative year for our employees and our industry. Our valued employees are our single greatest resource which defines who we are as a company and under Deborah’s leadership, teams have integrated seamlessly,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “We’re thrilled to welcome her as a permanent member of our team as we continue building the business for commercial success. Both Deborah and Stephen are inspirational leaders and strategic thinkers who bring valuable expertise at a critical juncture as we build teams to expand our product offerings and leverage our unique distribution platforms to drive organic growth.”

“WeedMD is known throughout the cannabis sector as an employer of choice committed to developing its talent and communities for continued results in the quality production of innovative products,” said Ms. Sikkema. “Our highly-engaged employees provide us with a sustainable competitive advantage that will take us to the next level of success. I’m proud to be leading our initiatives that marry our core values with our drive to be a model for diversity and inclusion, accountability, and social responsibility, as we foster commercial achievements in this growth stage.”