 

WeedMD Appoints Seasoned HR Executive to Chief People Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Deborah Sikkema appointed Chief People Officer to lead the Company’s newly-integrated talent, culture and organizational development initiatives

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned human resources (HR) executive Deborah Sikkema as the Company’s Chief People Officer.

A multi-faceted business leader with 20 years of HR experience in some of Canada’s top-tier organizations, such as Shoppers Drug Mart, Canadian Tire, and Holt Renfrew, Deborah is also appointed to WeedMD’s Compensation Committee alongside its Board of Directors (the “Board”).

In addition to Deborah’s appointment, the Company and the Board have also affirmed Stephen Ng as Chief Commercial Officer. He previously held the position of Chief Strategy Officer of WeedMD and Chief Financial Officer of Starseed Medicinal Inc.

“This has been a transformative year for our employees and our industry. Our valued employees are our single greatest resource which defines who we are as a company and under Deborah’s leadership, teams have integrated seamlessly,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “We’re thrilled to welcome her as a permanent member of our team as we continue building the business for commercial success. Both Deborah and Stephen are inspirational leaders and strategic thinkers who bring valuable expertise at a critical juncture as we build teams to expand our product offerings and leverage our unique distribution platforms to drive organic growth.”

“WeedMD is known throughout the cannabis sector as an employer of choice committed to developing its talent and communities for continued results in the quality production of innovative products,” said Ms. Sikkema. “Our highly-engaged employees provide us with a sustainable competitive advantage that will take us to the next level of success. I’m proud to be leading our initiatives that marry our core values with our drive to be a model for diversity and inclusion, accountability, and social responsibility, as we foster commercial achievements in this growth stage.”

Seite 1 von 3
WeedMD Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
UPDATE -- Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated ...
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
WeedMD Appoints Veteran Finance Executive to its Board of Directors
13.10.20
WeedMD Announces Cannabis 2.0 Supply Partnership with PAX LABS
02.10.20
WeedMD to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Cannabis Summit 2020
01.10.20
WeedMD Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Closes $30 Million Credit Facility with LiUNA Pension Fund
30.09.20
WeedMD Closes Definitive Agreement for $30 Million Credit Facility with LiUNA Pension Fund
24.09.20
WeedMD Enters into Binding Term Sheet for $30 Million Credit Facility with LiUNA Pension Fund and Changes Filing Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financials to September 30, 2020
22.09.20
WeedMD and Starseed Medicinal Launch Combined Medical Sales Marketplace with Expanded Cannabis Product Offerings
21.09.20
WeedMD Secures Expanded Health Canada Licence to Sell All Cannabis Formats from Flagship Cultivation Facility