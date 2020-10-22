Colony Capital Portfolio Company DataBank Announces Strategic Investment in EdgePresence

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) today announced that DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, and a balance sheet investment of Colony Capital, has made a $30 million strategic investment in EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, modular data centers, providing space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection across key U.S. markets.

EdgePresence's Edge Data Centers (EDCs) are modular, purpose-built data centers, comprehensively and compactly designed to include critical power, monitoring, physical security, and cooling. Located at targeted locations at the base of cell towers, key real estate, and enterprise campus locations, these EDCs will enable DataBank to colocate its customer workloads at the "far edge" to further reduce latency and improve performance for select applications. This modular capability complements and expands DataBank's edge strategy and comes just weeks after it announced a tripling of its footprint with the acquisition of Zayo Group's zColo data centers.