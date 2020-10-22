Colony Capital Portfolio Company DataBank Announces Strategic Investment in EdgePresence
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) today announced that DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, and a balance sheet investment of Colony Capital, has made a $30 million strategic investment in EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, modular data centers, providing space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection across key U.S. markets.
EdgePresence's Edge Data Centers (EDCs) are modular, purpose-built data centers, comprehensively and compactly designed to include critical power, monitoring, physical security, and cooling. Located at targeted locations at the base of cell towers, key real estate, and enterprise campus locations, these EDCs will enable DataBank to colocate its customer workloads at the "far edge" to further reduce latency and improve performance for select applications. This modular capability complements and expands DataBank's edge strategy and comes just weeks after it announced a tripling of its footprint with the acquisition of Zayo Group's zColo data centers.
"With the continued expansion of 5G and internet infrastructure, we are seeing the need for geographic specific colocation solutions," said Raul K. Martynek, Chief Executive Officer of DataBank. "EdgePresence's modular installations will allow DataBank to deploy these targeted solutions for specific applications and use cases where traditional data center options are not optimal. DataBank's expanded footprint with the combination of zColo facilities and EdgePresence modular solutions will allow us to offer customers nearly unlimited geographic flexibility for their IT infrastructure."
The announcement is yet another example of the convergence of digital infrastructure and the ecosystem benefits of partnering with DataBank's lead investor, Digital Colony, the digital infrastructure arm of Colony Capital. EdgePresence has partnered with Digital Colony portfolio company Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the United States, to deploy its solutions at more than a dozen Vertical Bridge locations. The combination of Vertical Bridge, DataBank and EdgePresence assets will accelerate the deployment of novel infrastructure solutions for cloud, content, and technology customers.
