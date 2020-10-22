 

Colony Capital Portfolio Company DataBank Announces Strategic Investment in EdgePresence

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 00:58  |  69   |   |   

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) today announced that DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, and a balance sheet investment of Colony Capital, has made a $30 million strategic investment in EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, modular data centers, providing space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection across key U.S. markets.

EdgePresence's Edge Data Centers (EDCs) are modular, purpose-built data centers, comprehensively and compactly designed to include critical power, monitoring, physical security, and cooling. Located at targeted locations at the base of cell towers, key real estate, and enterprise campus locations, these EDCs will enable DataBank to colocate its customer workloads at the "far edge" to further reduce latency and improve performance for select applications. This modular capability complements and expands DataBank's edge strategy and comes just weeks after it announced a tripling of its footprint with the acquisition of Zayo Group's zColo data centers.

"With the continued expansion of 5G and internet infrastructure, we are seeing the need for geographic specific colocation solutions," said Raul K. Martynek, Chief Executive Officer of DataBank. "EdgePresence's modular installations will allow DataBank to deploy these targeted solutions for specific applications and use cases where traditional data center options are not optimal. DataBank's expanded footprint with the combination of zColo facilities and EdgePresence modular solutions will allow us to offer customers nearly unlimited geographic flexibility for their IT infrastructure."

The announcement is yet another example of the convergence of digital infrastructure and the ecosystem benefits of partnering with DataBank's lead investor, Digital Colony, the digital infrastructure arm of Colony Capital. EdgePresence has partnered with Digital Colony portfolio company Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the United States, to deploy its solutions at more than a dozen Vertical Bridge locations. The combination of Vertical Bridge, DataBank and EdgePresence assets will accelerate the deployment of novel infrastructure solutions for cloud, content, and technology customers.

Seite 1 von 4
Colony Capital Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Gilead Announces New Data on Biktarvy for the Treatment of HIV in Black Americans
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Appoints U.S. Vice President of Medical Products and U.S. Vice President ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Garmin Announces Its Next Generation Ecosystem for Divers, Featuring Descent Mk2 Series and Descent ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Colony Capital, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
25.09.20
Colony Capital Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Outstanding 3.875% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2021
24.09.20
Colony Capital Announces the Sale of Hospitality Portfolios
22.09.20
Colony Capital to Present at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Tower and Mobile Infrastructure Virtual Investor Day