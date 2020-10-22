Dan Glusick Joins Tennant Company as SVP, Global Operations

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC), a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing of solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel E. Glusick to the position of Senior Vice President of Global Operations, effective November 2, 2020.

Daniel E. Glusick, SVP, Global Operations, Tennant Company (Photo: Tennant Company)

Dan brings more than 25 years of global operations leadership experience to Tennant Company. He joins us from The Vollrath Company, where he served as the Senior Vice President of Operations. Prior to his time at The Vollrath Company, Dan spent ten years at Rexnord Industries in different roles with increasing responsibilities, and when he left he was VP of Engineering, Innovation and Rexnord Business System. Dan brings to Tennant broad enterprise leadership and deep functional experience across all aspects of manufacturing operations and supply chain management.

“We are excited to have Dan Glusick join our senior management team leading our global manufacturing and supply chain operations,” said Dave Huml, Chief Operating Officer of Tennant Company. “Throughout Dan’s career, he has proven to be highly effective leading teams cross-functionally to solve complex business problems, driving transformation, and instilling operational rigor to predictably deliver results. I look forward to Dan’s active leadership of our global operations team as we continue to invest to improve our capabilities, launch innovative new products, leverage our global footprint, and deliver a superior customer experience.”

Mr. Glusick will report directly to Dave Huml, Chief Operating Officer, and will be located at Tennant Company’s global headquarters in Eden Prairie, MN.

Company Profile

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.14 billion in 2019 and has approximately 4,400 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005207/en/