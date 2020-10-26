 

Blackstone Announces $8 Billion Final Close of Second Core Private Equity Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced the final close of the second vintage of its long-hold private equity strategy, Blackstone Core Equity Partners (BCEP II). BCEP II was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap of $8 billion, which is more than 70 percent larger than its predecessor fund and represents the largest amount of capital raised from outside investors for a long-hold private equity vehicle in history.

Initial discussions with investors for establishing Blackstone’s core private equity business began in 2014, which led to the first close of the first vintage of this strategy in 2016. This platform is designed to hold investments for longer periods than traditional private equity and targets investing in high-quality, market-leading companies.

Joe Baratta, Blackstone’s Global Head of Private Equity, said: “We are grateful for the strong vote of confidence from our investors. The success of our pioneering Core Private Equity platform is a testament to the quality and depth of our private equity team. The current volatile and unpredictable environment reinforces the importance of investing in very high-quality companies with a long-term focus.”

Blackstone’s private equity business has a wide range of dedicated strategies focusing on traditional corporate private equity, core private equity, Asia, energy, and life sciences – all at scale on a global basis. In the last year, Blackstone has raised the largest private equity fund and largest life sciences private fund in history.

About Blackstone Private Equity

With $184 billion of assets under management, Blackstone’s private equity business has been a global leader since 1985. We uncover value by identifying great companies and enhancing their performance by providing strategic capital and outstanding management talent. We aim to grow stronger enterprises, create jobs, and enable our portfolio companies to build lasting value for our investors, their employees and all stakeholders.

The Blackstone Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:30 Uhr
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust to Acquire Simply Self Storage for Approximately $1.2 Billion
16.10.20
Blackstone Announces $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
05.10.20
ZO Skin Health, Leading Physician-Dispensed Skincare Brand, Bolsters Growth With Majority Investment By Blackstone
02.10.20
Cryoport schließt die Übernahmen von MVE Biological Solutions und CRYOPDP ab
29.09.20
Blackstone Completes Senior Notes Offering

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.04.20
2
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Completes Acquisition of Bellagio Real Estate from MGM Resorts I
15.03.20
170
Blackstone Group - erfolgreicher Finanzinvestor