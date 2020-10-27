 

New Free and Painless COVID-19 Testing Site Opens Wednesday at Central Carolina Technical College in Sumter

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28, residents and visitors can receive free and painless COVID-19 testing at a drive-through testing site at Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, in Sumter.

An additional site in the area opened October 21 in Florence near the Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E Palmetto Street.

Both drive-through testing sites are open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and provide free and painless near-nasal swab testing to diagnose active coronavirus infections.

Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit www.tourhealth.com to register and make an appointment. By registering, individuals can schedule appointments, access customer support and receive their results.

Testing at all locations is provided by TourHealth, in partnership with the state of South Carolina. TourHealth is a partnership with NIC Inc., Impact Health, Inc. and Next Marketing leveraging 80 years of combined experience and bringing together industry leaders in digital solutions, health care and logistics. In addition to the State of South Carolina, TourHealth provides testing in south Florida, where more than 120,000 people have been tested since early August, and has a testing location for students, faculty and staff at the University of Mississippi.

“As South Carolina’s digital solutions partner, we are dedicated to helping the state keep residents and visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Corinne Holland, General Manager of NIC South Carolina. “TourHealth is directly aligned with NIC’s mission of making essential government services, in this case vital coronavirus testing, more accessible for people across the country.”

About TourHealth

TourHealth is a turnkey, rapidly deployed, mobile and fixed-site onsite COVID-19 testing and collection solution developed to help communities reopen, remain open and reduce the threat of transmission among citizens. TourHealth is deployed with industry-leading technology to provide a single point of seamless citizen engagement in the form of proven web-based, mobile and customer support channels. Learn more at www.tourhealth.com.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states, including South Carolina, to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

About Impact Health, Inc.

Impact Health is the U.S. leader in providing field-based health and wellness services and has led efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through temperature scanning and testing with various FDA/EUA approved kits. Impact Health supports both private and public sector clients including Yale New Haven Health, Ashley Furniture, CBS Broadcasting and the State of Kansas. Learn more at www.impacthealth.com.

About Next Marketing, Inc.

Next Marketing is a recognized leader in developing, executing and managing mobile tour solutions for corporate and government clients including the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard, General Motors, and Continental Tire. Learn more at www.nextmarketing.com.

