MediPharm Labs Sets Date to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MediPharm Labs executive management team will also host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday November 16, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook.

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE:MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, is pleased to announce it will release third quarter financial results for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2020 before markets open on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Audio Conference Call Dial In Details:

Toll-free number: +1-833-502-0471 / International number: +1-236-714-2179 / Conference ID: 7656805

Participants are asked to dial in approximately 15 minutes before the start of the call.

Audio Webcast:

An audio webcast will be available in the Events section of the MediPharm Labs’ Investor Relations website https://ir.medipharmlabs.com/news-events or by visiting the following link here.

For those who are unable to participate on the live conference call and webcast, a replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the call has ended until November 23, 2020 11:59 p.m. eastern time. Within North America dial +1-800-585-8367 or International dial +1-416-621-4642 outside North America using Conference ID: 7656805.

About MediPharm Labs Corp.

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical quality cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision -dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, they formulate, consumer-test, process, package and distribute cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed commercial exports to Australia and is nearing commercialization of its Australian Extraction facility. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.