 

Nutanix Empowers UK Institute to Leap with Confidence

Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020   

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid and multicloud computing, has announced that the British Computer Society, The Chartered Institute for IT, selected Nutanix software to power the organization’s private cloud environment as well as Disaster Recovery, which includes use of our DRaaS solution, Xi Leap. These solutions support the organization’s digital transformation efforts which include migrating core business critical IT infrastructure to Nutanix technology during the relocation to a new headquarters.

Before implementing Nutanix, BCS experienced limitations imposed by end of life legacy servers and storage, which was having a negative impact on its ability to do business. To keep up with competitors and increase the efficiency of their infrastructure they knew they needed to move forward with solutions that could support its digital transformation. This led to the decision to migrate to Nutanix HCI software running on HPE Proliant appliances with Nutanix Xi Leap for secure backup and disaster recovery.

“We had originally planned to delay doing anything about DR until after the move to the new offices,” said Dugal Williams, Network Engineer at BCS. “But when we found we could do it so quickly and easily with Xi Leap, and without having to buy or run additional hardware, it became a no-brainer. In addition, we realized we could use Xi Leap to simplify the migration, adding to our confidence when it came to switching to Nutanix without disruption.”

During the migration, BCS moved more than 60 virtual machines to the Nutanix AHV hypervisor as well as completing virtualization of its remaining physical servers. The end result has been an immediate performance boost plus the addition of on-demand scalability to cope with future business growth. BCS is now able to manage all of their IT resources - software and hardware - from the same, easy-to-use, management plane.

Their quest for simplicity also contributed to the decision to select Xi Leap to simplify disaster recovery. Managed through the same central console, Xi Leap eliminates the need to equip and manage a separate recovery site and significantly reduces costs as compared to on-premise alternatives. Xi Leap also offered BCS near instant onboarding, as well as end-to-end encryption for added security, integrated orchestration for one-click failover/failback, and service level agreements to meet business continuity requirements. Lastly, BCS will be able to leverage Xi Leap to maintain operations for server maintenance, and testing, while continuing to manage a single environment.

