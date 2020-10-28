 

Sports Illustrated Presents L.A. Dodgers Commemorative Issue

Maven Media Brands announced today the release of a special SPORTS ILLUSTRATED PRESENTS commemorative issue celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. This world championship, the Dodgers’ first since 1988, is the franchise’s seventh overall and sixth since its move to Los Angeles in 1958.

Sports Illustrated Presents commemorative issue celebrating the L.A. Dodgers' 2020 World Series win. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The magazine will hit newsstands in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, and is available now for purchase online.

Readers can purchase the LA Dodgers commemorative issue along with Sports Illustrated’s LA Lakers and Kobe Bryant commemoratives in a limited-time bundle at si.com/lachamps.

"No fan base in baseball is more loyal than the Dodgers', which makes the club's first World Series win in 32 years especially sweet," said Steve Cannella, co-Editor in Chief of Sports Illustrated. "In a year of so many challenges, SI is thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of a team that, like the Lakers, delivered so many moments of joy this summer and fall. Angelenos now know: the only thing better than winning a championship in October is winning two championships in October."

The Dodgers World Series issue is a 96-page celebration of the 2020 team’s run through October, its players and the franchise’s rich Fall Classic history. Full of SI’s trademark photography and featuring stories by Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein and the rest of SI’s stellar baseball writing lineup, the issue also includes round-by-round playoff coverage and in-depth looks at L.A. stars Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, and Walker Buehler.

It has been a memorable and poignant year for L.A. professional sports. Earlier this month SI Presents celebrated the Lakers’ NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat with a special commemorative issue. It was the Lakers’ 17th championship -- tying the franchise with the Boston Celtics for the most in NBA history. The 96-page commemorative print edition is available online and can be purchased here. In February SI also honored the life and career of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with a 100-page commemorative issue, which is available online and can be purchased here.

