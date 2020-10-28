Acadia Healthcare Names Former Deloitte U.S. Chairman Michael J. Fucci to Board of Directors

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that Michael J. Fucci has been appointed to serve as an independent director on its Board of Directors. Mr. Fucci’s appointment, which is effective immediately, will increase the size of the Acadia Board to nine members, eight of whom are independent.

Prior to his retirement in September 2020, Mr. Fucci served as Chairman Emeritus of Deloitte U.S. He previously served as Executive Chairman of Deloitte U.S. from 2015 to 2019, Chief Operating Officer of Deloitte Consulting from 2009 to 2015 and held various management positions since 2003. He provided governance and operational leadership for Deloitte U.S. in critical areas such as organization strategy, leadership succession and risk mitigation, as well as executive performance and compensation. Mr. Fucci also served as a member on both the Deloitte U.S. and Deloitte Global Boards of Directors. While at Deloitte U.S., he established and co-chaired the Board Leadership Forum, a coalition of Fortune 500 board chairs and lead directors.