Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 as Treatment for RAS Mutant Tumors

Verastem, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSTM) (also known as Verastem Oncology), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced new data have been published today in The Lancet Oncology. The study evaluated the intermittent dosing schedule of VS-6766 (formerly known as CH5126766) to inform further testing of VS-6766 as both a single agent in RAS/RAF-mutant cancers such as KRAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or in combination with small molecules including the FAK inhibitor defactinib in KRAS mutant solid tumors (NCT03875820). In this dose-escalation study, tolerability and antitumor activity were observed across various cancers with RAS/RAF/MEK pathway mutations.

“The positive results observed with this innovative intermittent dosing regimen of VS-6766 demonstrate its significant potential across various cancers with RAS/RAF/MEK pathway mutations,” stated Udai Banerji, Professor of Molecular Cancer Pharmacology at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and Honorary Consultant in Medical Oncology, MBBS, MD, DNB, PhD, FRCP at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, London, and lead investigator of the clinical study. “We were encouraged by the data, demonstrating both antitumor activity and tolerability of VS-6766, and this intermittent schedule can be used alone or for combination therapy schedules with other anticancer agents for a variety of difficult-to-treat cancers.”

The full manuscript, titled “Intermittent schedules of the oral RAF–MEK inhibitor CH5126766/VS-6766 in patients with RAS/RAF-mutant solid tumours and multiple myeloma: a single-centre, open-label, phase 1 dose-escalation and basket dose-expansion study,” can be accessed here.

“These results support the potential of VS-6766 as a treatment for a variety of cancers where conventional approaches have been sub-optimal and there is significant unmet need. We believe VS-6766 has the potential to be the backbone of RAS therapy by addressing the multiple points of resistance and toxicity issues that have made advancing new options difficult,” said Brian Stuglik, Chief Executive Officer of Verastem Oncology. “Our Phase 2 registration-directed trials with VS-6766 in low grade serous ovarian cancer and KRAS mutant NSCLC are scheduled to begin by the end of this year. These adaptive design trials are a capital efficient approach to rapidly evaluate VS-6766 alone or in combination with defactinib to determine which regimen to take forward into the expansion phase of the trial.”