 

SolarWinds Invites IT Pros to Ninth Annual THWACKcamp Virtual IT Knowledge Fest

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its ninth edition of THWACKcamp, scheduled for November 12 – 13, 2020. Hosted on THWACK, the SolarWinds online user community of more than 150,000 registered members, THWACKcamp is a free, two-day virtual IT learning event featuring keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning lounges, expert product training, customer success stories, giveaways, and more.

THWACKcamp is a free, two-day virtual IT learning event scheduled on Nov. 12-13, 2020 featuring keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning lounges, expert product training, customer success stories, giveaways, and more.

Every year, THWACKcamp brings together thousands of IT professionals from all disciplines, along with technology executives, industry leaders, product experts, and SolarWinds customers for a digital event to discuss the latest trends and challenges in IT. The past year especially has posed new and unique challenges for IT teams, requiring IT pros to take on new responsibilities and skills. In 2020, many IT conferences were forced to move to virtual formats for the first time, though THWACKcamp is nearing a decade of providing virtual conference opportunities to IT pros who don’t always have the luxury of traveling to such events.

The IT Pro Day 2020 survey: You Were Built for This polled the global THWACK user community, revealing the implications of COVID-19 accelerated IT pros’ ongoing efforts to upskill in critical competencies, such as systems management, network management, and security policy and compliance. Over a quarter (26%) of IT pros said it was necessary to learn new skills to support their organizations’ transitions to a remote workforce. In the year ahead, IT organizations must undergo technology, process, and team transformations to accommodate the new requirements associated with supporting extended remote-work scenarios post-pandemic.

“IT has been the main driver of business success and resiliency during the global pandemic. THWACKcamp has always been a place for IT pros to learn new skills and connect with their peers, empowering them with the knowledge to tackle the latest challenges facing IT and meet bigger organizational goals,” said David Gardiner, president, IT Operations Management, SolarWinds. “At SolarWinds, we understand IT pros need the tools, resources, training, and budget to reach their highest potential and do their jobs effectively. It’s why we continue to make meaningful investments in providing IT pros with what they need to be successful, whether it’s through the training and resources of our THWACK online user community or our comprehensive offering of easy-to-use, affordable IT operations management solutions.”

