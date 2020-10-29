AVANGRID Announces 2020 Investor Day
Today, AVANGRID Inc. (NYSE: AGR) announced that it will hold its 2020 Investor Day virtually on Thursday, November 5, 2020 beginning at 1:00 PM ET. AVANGRID’s Executive team will present an update of the Company’s strategic initiatives, financial outlook and growth strategy, followed by a question and answer session.
“We have concluded a detailed review of operations and updated our financial outlook and now are prepared to share our strategic growth plan at our upcoming Investor Day,” commented Dennis V. Arriola, chief executive officer of AVANGRID. “We look forward to sharing our strategic direction that is driven by our ESG+F goals as well as our key priorities and investment plan. Our strategy will help demonstrate why we believe that AVANGRID can become the leading, sustainable energy company in the U.S.”
Information for virtual attendance for the live video webcast and presentation can be found in the Investor Relations section of the AVANGRID website at www.avangrid.com. Interested parties unable to attend the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the event, which will be available on www.avangrid.com following the conclusion of the event.
About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $36 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005727/en/Avangrid Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare