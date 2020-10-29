AVANGRID Announces 2020 Investor Day

Today, AVANGRID Inc. (NYSE: AGR) announced that it will hold its 2020 Investor Day virtually on Thursday, November 5, 2020 beginning at 1:00 PM ET. AVANGRID’s Executive team will present an update of the Company’s strategic initiatives, financial outlook and growth strategy, followed by a question and answer session.

“We have concluded a detailed review of operations and updated our financial outlook and now are prepared to share our strategic growth plan at our upcoming Investor Day,” commented Dennis V. Arriola, chief executive officer of AVANGRID. “We look forward to sharing our strategic direction that is driven by our ESG+F goals as well as our key priorities and investment plan. Our strategy will help demonstrate why we believe that AVANGRID can become the leading, sustainable energy company in the U.S.”