Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart decided to resign from his mandate as CEO at Continental prior to expiry of his period
|
Continental AG
After more than eleven years in office, the CEO of Continental AG Dr. Elmar Degenhart (61) has informed the Supervisory Board today about his intention to resign from his mandate for reasons of immediately necessary preventive health care effective November 30, 2020. He has asked the Supervisory Board to accept the early termination of his Executive Board mandate and his contract, which would have run until August 11, 2024. Supervisory Board Chairman Professor Wolfgang Reitzle has announced that he will convene the Supervisory Board shortly to decide on the appointment of the successor to Degenhart.
Degenhart, who holds a doctorate in engineering, has been CEO of the company since August 12, 2009, and is currently in his third term. He is directly responsible for Group Communications, Group Strategy, Group Total Quality Management and the start-up program co-pace.
