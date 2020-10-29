DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart decided to resign from his mandate as CEO at Continental prior to expiry of his period



29-Oct-2020 / 21:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



After more than eleven years in office, the CEO of Continental AG Dr. Elmar Degenhart (61) has informed the Supervisory Board today about his intention to resign from his mandate for reasons of immediately necessary preventive health care effective November 30, 2020. He has asked the Supervisory Board to accept the early termination of his Executive Board mandate and his contract, which would have run until August 11, 2024. Supervisory Board Chairman Professor Wolfgang Reitzle has announced that he will convene the Supervisory Board shortly to decide on the appointment of the successor to Degenhart.