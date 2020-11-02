2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, November 13, 2020

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005244/en/

Join us as we discuss today’s pressing healthcare issues.

CO-HOSTS: Bunny Ellerin Director, HPM, Columbia Business School Jing He Biotech Analyst, Gabelli Funds MBA, Harvard Business School

BA, Columbia University MBA, Columbia Business School

MA, Washington University in St. Louis

BS, Peking University Time Agenda 9:00 – 9:10 AM Welcome Bunny Ellerin, Director, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Program 9:10 – 10:00 AM Vaccines & Therapeutics to Treat COVID-19 David Hering, Regional President, North America, Pfizer Vaccines

Dr. Robert Paris, Vice President, Infectious Diseases, Moderna

Dr. David Weinreich, Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Development, Regeneron

(Moderator) Jing He ‘15, Biotech Analyst, Gabelli Funds 10:10 – 11:00 AM Health Policy & Reimbursement Trends Dr. Deepa Kumaraiah, Senior Vice President, Service Lines and Chief Physician, NYP Medical Groups, NewYork-Presbyterian

Melissa Schulman, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, CVS Health

Professor Michael Sparer, Chair, Health Policy and Management, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health

(Moderator) Jeff Jonas, Portfolio Manager, Gabelli Funds 11:10 – Noon Healthcare Delivery in a Virtual World Dr. Amy Fahrenkopf, President, HSS Health and Senior Vice President, Hospital for Special Surgery

Jason Gorevic, CEO, Teladoc Health

Dr. Julie Silverstein, Divisional President, Oak Street Health

(Moderator) Kevin Kedra, Healthcare Analyst, G.research

Click Here to Register

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005244/en/