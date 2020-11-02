The Estée Lauder Companies Reaches Milestone Climate Goals – Net Zero, RE100 – and Sets New Science-Based Targets

Today, The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) announced that it has achieved Net Zero emissions and sourced 100% renewable electricity globally for its direct operations, reaching the target it set on joining RE1001. Building upon this achievement, the company has also met its goal to set science-based emissions reduction targets for its direct operations and value chain, positioning the company to take even more decisive action against climate change in the coming decade.

“Today’s announcement signals a new level of ambition and dedication to climate action for The Estée Lauder Companies. Setting ambitious targets in line with the latest climate science is testament to our values and commitment to managing our business for the long term,” said Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies. “In this decisive decade for climate action, we will continue to accelerate efforts to ensure a healthy, beautiful planet for generations to come.”