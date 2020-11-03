 

With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 14:50  |  79   |   |   

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In uncertain economic times, investors tend to put their money in gold. So it's perhaps little surprise that gold prices started to rise at the beginning of the year as the coronavirus started spreading in China and Europe and investors feared a global economic downturn.   Gold prices have soared so far this year and many analysts predict gold will top $2,000.   Gold usually rises alongside investors' uncertainty in the economy. It's a "safe haven" for investors who want to hedge their bets against a falling dollar and instability in financial markets, and, as long as investors are still unsure about the health of the market, they'll continue putting money into gold. Justin Waring, a strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management, says financial markets are unlikely to stabilize until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available. Markets will remain volatile "until we have a clearer understanding of when the economy can get back to 'normal,' " he said.  Active stocks in the mining markets this week include QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSX-V: QMC) (OTCPK: QMCQF), B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) (TSX: BTO), Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: AAU) (TSX: AMM), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) (TSX: K).

A report from Transparency Market Research said that: "Due to the escalating prices of gold, it is at present being oversold in the bearish market. In times of high inflation, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical crisis, gold is considered to be the safest investment… the growth of the global gold market is likely to be driven by the rising prices of gold across the world."   It continued saying: "The purchase of gold is expected to rise as consumers are focusing on long-term investments. As the confidence over bullion as a secure mode of investment is rising, the demand for gold is also rising at a considerable rate.  The global gold market is likely to be affected by the fluctuating supply of mined gold as the global gold production is a mix of scrap recovery, central bank supply, and mined gold. More than half of the global gold supply comes from mined gold."  And as long as that uncertainty continues, gold prices could keep rising, analysts said.

Seite 1 von 6
Kinross Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Barrick Gold -- Bullen-Thread
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH, Florida, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - In uncertain economic times, investors tend to put their money in gold. So it's perhaps little surprise that gold prices started to rise at the beginning of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market worth $117.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
MphRx Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Patient Care with Its Unified Data Aggregation ...
Reduction in Components Size and Increasing Need for Flexible Packaging to open Growth Avenues for Anti-static Films Market: TMR
Bank of Montreal to Redeem $1,000,000,000 3.34% Series H Medium-Term Notes Second Tranche ...
Supercapacitors Attractive in New Tidal Power, Reports IDTechEx
Appointment of Atsushi Ishii as Vice President Engineering at Neonode
HGC establishes fast-track network connection to BDx's Singapore Data Centre
Drive Innovation and Agility with Newgen at "Future of Financial Services, Sydney 2020"
Market for Analytical Instruments in Chemical and Petrochemical Industries to Jump to $3.5 Billion ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Protein Ingredients Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 91.89 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
Peak Re Announces the Successful Issuance of USD250,000,000 5.35% Perpetual Subordinated Guaranteed ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:46 Uhr
Investoren stehen Schlange: 10 Mio. Finanzierung stark überzeichnet - Anleger reißen sich um Aktie!
02.11.20
Edelmetallaktien: Ein Super-Merger, aber (noch) kein Startschuss für eine Übernahmewelle
31.10.20
Agnico Eagle Mines: Neuer Anlauf?
31.10.20
Yamana Gold: Aktie nach den Zahlen
31.10.20
GOLD: Nur die Ruhe...
29.10.20
Moody’s Upgrades Barrick to Baa1 with Stable Outlook
29.10.20
Yamana Gold: Aktie vor den Zahlen
29.10.20
Kinross Gold: Das ist gar nicht gut!
29.10.20
Fonds für Goldminenaktien : Goldfondsmanager Böger: „Klassische Value-Investoren wie Warren Buffett fangen an, Goldaktien zu kaufen“
29.10.20
Aurania - Gold in Ecuador!: Top Explorer auf dem Weg die zweite Aurelian zu werden.

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:47 Uhr
6.296
Barrick Gold -- Bullen-Thread
20.10.20
757
Kinross Gold (KGC)
15.10.20
339
B2Gold: Der Top-Performer im Goldsektor, WKN A0M889
26.08.20
20.829
Barrick Gold -- KURSEXPLOSION ERWARTET !!!
10.08.20
5.512
Barrick Gold (bitte hier nur charttechnische Betrachtungen)