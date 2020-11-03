FLIR Systems Announces Participation at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of intelligent sensing technologies, today announced that it will participate at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference. Jim Cannon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carol Lowe, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation may be accessed online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.FLIR.com/investor. FLIR recommends registering at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure timely access. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation at this same internet address.