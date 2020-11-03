 

FLIR Systems Announces Participation at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of intelligent sensing technologies, today announced that it will participate at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference. Jim Cannon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carol Lowe, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation may be accessed online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.FLIR.com/investor. FLIR recommends registering at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure timely access. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation at this same internet address.

About FLIR Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications. FLIR Systems’ vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense,” creating technologies to help professionals make more informed decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

FLIR Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FLIR Systems Announces Participation at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of intelligent sensing technologies, today announced that it will participate at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference. Jim Cannon, President and Chief …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Medical Customers Across the Globe Adopt Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer
Eutelsat Successfully Launches Sat.tv, Its Enhanced Electronic Program Guide for Free-to-air ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) Demonstrated Superiority to Placebo and ...
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
FLIR Systems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
16.10.20
FLIR Systems to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Friday, October 30, 2020
16.10.20
FLIR erhält zusätzlichen Auftrag über 26 Millionen USD für das Programm für nukleare, biologische und chemische Aufklärungsfahrzeuge der US-Armee
15.10.20
FLIR Receives Additional $26M Contract for U.S. Army’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle Program
09.10.20
FLIR Systems kündigt vier neue tragbare Wärmebildkameras der Exx-Serie an
08.10.20
FLIR Systems Announces Four New Exx-Series Handheld Thermal Imaging Cameras