 

ERYTECH Announces Abstract with Results from Eryaspase Phase 2 Trial in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Selected for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 08:00  |  59   |   |   
  • Oral presentation to discuss findings from the Nordic Society of Paediatric Haematology and Oncology (NOPHO)-sponsored Phase 2 trial that confirm the potential of eryaspase as a treatment option for ALL
  • Second abstract of new analysis supporting population pharmacokinetics of eryaspase in patients with ALL or pancreatic adenocarcinoma will also be presented

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announces that an abstract detailing results from the NOPHO sponsored Phase 2 trial of eryaspase in ALL patients, has been selected for oral presentation at the upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held virtually December 5-8. A second abstract detailing population pharmacokinetics of eryaspase in ALL or pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients has been accepted for a poster presentation at the meeting.

Abstract #467: NOR-GRASPALL 2016 (NCT03267030): Asparaginase encapsulated in Erythrocytes (eryaspase) – a promising alternative to PEG-asparaginase in case of hypersensitivity

The NOR-GRASPALL-2016 trial evaluated the safety and pharmacological profile of eryaspase in ALL patients who developed hypersensitivity reactions to pegylated asparaginase. The trial was conducted at 21 clinical sites in the Nordic and Baltic countries of Europe and enrolled 55 patients. The study findings will be featured as an oral presentation at ASH by Dr. Line Stensig Lynggaard, representing NOPHO, on 6th December 2020 2.45pm PST/ 5.45pm EST / 11.45pm CET. Final results from this trial will be presented at the meeting.

The abstract can be found on-line at: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2020/webprogram/Paper139373.html

Abstract #2799: Population Pharmacokinetics of Eryaspase in Patients with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia or Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

An analysis of the population pharmacokinetics (Pop PK) of eryaspase in patients with ALL or pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PAC) will be presented as a poster by Dr. Frank Hoke (ERYTECH’s Head of Clinical Pharmacology) on Monday 7th December 2020 from 8am PST / 11am EST / 5pm CET. The analysis shows the extended circulation time of eryaspase, provides information on patient factors that influence the exposure of eryaspase, and evaluates patient population (PAC vs ALL) and formulation (native vs recombinant).

Seite 1 von 4
ERYTECH PHARMA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ERYTECH Announces Abstract with Results from Eryaspase Phase 2 Trial in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Selected for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting Oral presentation to discuss findings from the Nordic Society of Paediatric Haematology and Oncology (NOPHO)-sponsored Phase 2 trial that confirm the potential of eryaspase as a treatment option for ALLSecond abstract of new analysis supporting …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Novan Receives Approval to Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – October 31, 2020.
03.11.20
ERYTECH sichert sich nicht verwässernde, von der französischen Regierung garantierte Finanzierung in Höhe von 10 Mio. €
02.11.20
ERYTECH Secures €10 Million in Non-Dilutive Financing, Guaranteed by the French Government
30.10.20
ERYTECH stellt in Webkonferenz am 6. November 2020 Ergebnisse für Q3/2020 und Unternehmensneuigkeiten vor
29.10.20
ERYTECH to Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Business Update on November 6, 2020
27.10.20
ERYTECH ernennt Stewart Craig zum Chief Technical Officer
26.10.20
ERYTECH Appoints Stewart Craig as Chief Technical Officer
13.10.20
Monatliche Information zur Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte und Anteile, aus denen sich das Aktienkapital zusammensetzt – 30. September 2020
12.10.20
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - September 30, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
6
ERYP.PA (MKap €92 M) Phase 3 Daten im 1Q (Bauchspeicheldrüsenkrebs)