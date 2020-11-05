ERYTECH Announces Abstract with Results from Eryaspase Phase 2 Trial in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Selected for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting

Oral presentation to discuss f indings from the Nordic Society of Paediatric Haematology and Oncology ( NOPHO ) - sponsored Phase 2 trial that confirm the potential of e ryaspase as a treatment option for ALL

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announces that an abstract detailing results from the NOPHO sponsored Phase 2 trial of eryaspase in ALL patients, has been selected for oral presentation at the upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held virtually December 5-8. A second abstract detailing population pharmacokinetics of eryaspase in ALL or pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients has been accepted for a poster presentation at the meeting.

Abstract # 467 : NOR-GRASPALL 2016 (NCT03267030): Asparaginase encapsulated in Erythrocytes (eryaspase) – a promising alternative to PEG-asparaginase in case of hypersensitivity

The NOR-GRASPALL-2016 trial evaluated the safety and pharmacological profile of eryaspase in ALL patients who developed hypersensitivity reactions to pegylated asparaginase. The trial was conducted at 21 clinical sites in the Nordic and Baltic countries of Europe and enrolled 55 patients. The study findings will be featured as an oral presentation at ASH by Dr. Line Stensig Lynggaard, representing NOPHO, on 6th December 2020 2.45pm PST/ 5.45pm EST / 11.45pm CET. Final results from this trial will be presented at the meeting.

The abstract can be found on-line at: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2020/webprogram/Paper139373.html

Abstract #2799 : Population Pharmacokinetics of Eryaspase in Patients with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia or Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

An analysis of the population pharmacokinetics (Pop PK) of eryaspase in patients with ALL or pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PAC) will be presented as a poster by Dr. Frank Hoke (ERYTECH’s Head of Clinical Pharmacology) on Monday 7th December 2020 from 8am PST / 11am EST / 5pm CET. The analysis shows the extended circulation time of eryaspase, provides information on patient factors that influence the exposure of eryaspase, and evaluates patient population (PAC vs ALL) and formulation (native vs recombinant).