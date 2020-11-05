 

Old Navy Kicks Off Holiday Shopping with Extended Omnichannel Deals and Seamless Convenience Services

Old Navy is kicking off the holiday shopping season with more ways than ever to shop the brand’s compelling Black Friday and Cyber Weekend deals. This year’s promotions will be offered over an expanded time frame and will be available to customers both in stores and online. Additionally, Old Navy is offering a variety of convenience services for a fast, easy and safe shopping experience.

Convenient Shopping Options

This holiday season Old Navy is making shopping more seamless and stress-free than ever with a suite of convenience services. With Contactless Curbside Pickup and Buy Online, Pickup In-Store, customers can snag their online holiday shopping orders same-day. These convenient shopping services enable customers to purchase items on OldNavy.com and pick them up from their local Old Navy store in two hours or less1.

With Contactless Curbside Pickup, customers remain in their vehicle while their order is placed in their trunks, while those who utilize Buy Online, Pickup In-Store can quickly retrieve prepared orders at a designated station inside the store. Both services are fast, worry-free and cost-free. Visit oldnvy.me/pickup to learn more about both options.

Black Friday & Cyber Weekend Deals

Old Navy’s in-store and online sales offer customers the best deals of the year, with extended days and hours for safe and convenient shopping options this holiday season.

In-Store Promotions

  • During the Pre-Big Friday Sale, from Thursday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 22, customers will receive 40% off everything in-stores2.
  • From Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27, the now five-day Big Friday Sale will offer customers 50% off everything in-store (exclusions apply) including styles from $53. Old Navy store locations will be closed nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, however customers are still able to shop online using Old Navy’s Buy Online, Pickup In-Store or Curbside Pickup capabilities, with orders ready for pick-up as early as 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 274.
  • Old Navy’s in-store Black Friday deals continue over Cyber Weekend, with 50% off all jeans and sweaters on Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 295.
  • Customers can take advantage of the famous $1 Cozy Sock Sale for more days than ever this year. From Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 29, customers can stock-up on the beloved stocking stuffer at the doorbuster price of $1 per pair when shopping in-store6.

Cyber Deals

