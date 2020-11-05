 

Harpoon Therapeutics Abstract for HPN601 EpCAM ProTriTAC Program Accepted for Oral Presentation at Upcoming 35th SITC Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel T cell engagers, announced today that the preclinical data on HPN601 for the treatment of solid tumors has been accepted for oral presentation at the 35th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting. The virtual meeting takes place November 9-14, 2020. HPN601 targets the tumor antigen EpCAM and is based on Harpoon’s proprietary ProTriTAC T cell engager prodrug platform designed to enable the effective targeting of more broadly expressed tumor antigens.

Full details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract #: 632
Title: HPN601 is a protease-activated EpCAM-targeting T cell engager with an improved safety profile for the treatment of solid tumors
Presenter: Jack Lin, Ph.D.
Session: 208 Bispecific Antibodies in Cancer Immunotherapy
Date and Time: November 12, 2020, 4:15 – 4:30 p.m. EST

A copy of the presentation will be available on the company’s website at https://ir.harpoontx.com/events-and-presentations shortly after the event.

About ProTriTAC

Harpoon designed the ProTriTAC platform to expand the universe of addressable targets and indications for T cell engagers. IND enabling studies are underway for the first ProTriTAC clinical candidate, HPN601. ProTriTAC applies a prodrug concept to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. Upon entering a tumor, tumor-associated proteases cleave off the blocking domain of the ProTriTAC, thereby enabling engagement of T cells to subsequently kill tumor cells. This activation process also diminishes the half-life of the resulting T cell engager. If active molecules leave the tumor tissue, they are rapidly eliminated from the body, further limiting potential side effects in normal tissues.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin including ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and Harpoon plans to initiate a Phase1/2 trial in the second half of 2020. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

