 

Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today further details regarding the proposed spin-off of its Upjohn Business and the subsequent combination of Mylan and the Upjohn Business to form Viatris Inc. As previously announced, Pfizer has set the close of business on November 13, 2020 as the record date for the spin-off, and the combination of Mylan and the Upjohn Business is expected to close on November 16, 2020.

No action is required by Pfizer common stockholders to receive the distributed shares of Viatris common stock. Pfizer stockholders who hold Pfizer common stock on the record date and do not sell those shares "regular-way" prior to the distribution date will receive a book-entry account statement reflecting their ownership of Viatris common stock or their brokerage account will be credited with Viatris common stock. In addition, Pfizer stockholders will retain those shares of Pfizer common stock.

Pfizer has been advised by Nasdaq that a “when-issued” market for Viatris common stock will exist beginning on November 12, 2020, the date that is the business day immediately prior to the record date for the spin-off, and continuing until the close of business on the expected closing date of November 16, 2020. During this time, a Pfizer stockholder will have the option of selling the right to receive shares of Viatris common stock in the spin-off while retaining shares of Pfizer common stock. This option will be available under the temporary Nasdaq symbol “VTRSV”.

In addition, Pfizer has been advised by the New York Stock Exchange that the following markets will exist in shares of Pfizer common stock in connection with the closing of the transaction:

  • Pfizer common stock “regular way” market (NYSE: PFE): If a Pfizer stockholder sells shares of Pfizer common stock in the “regular way” market beginning on November 12, 2020, the date that is the business day immediately prior to the record date for the spin-off, and continuing until the close of business on the expected closing date of November 16, 2020, that Pfizer stockholder will be selling both his or her shares of Pfizer common stock and the right (represented by a “due-bill”) to receive shares of Viatris common stock in the distribution. Pfizer stockholders should consult their brokers before selling their shares of Pfizer common stock in the “regular way” market during this time period to be sure they understand the effect of the NYSE “due-bill” procedures. The NYSE “due-bill” process is not managed, operated or controlled by Pfizer, Viatris or Mylan.
  • Pfizer common stock “ex-distribution” market (NYSE: PFE WI): If a Pfizer stockholder sells shares of Pfizer common stock in the “ex-distribution” market, which will begin on the record date for the spin-off, November 13, 2020, and continue until the close of business on the expected closing date of November 16, 2020, that Pfizer stockholder will be selling only his or her shares of Pfizer stock, and will retain the right to receive shares of Viatris common stock in the distribution.

Trades under the symbols "VTRSV" and "PFE WI" will settle after the closing date of the combination, which is expected to occur on November 16, 2020. If the combination is not completed, all trades under these temporary symbols will be cancelled.

