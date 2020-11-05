Keysight First to be Approved by Global Certification Forum for 5G Universal Subscriber Identity Module Application Toolkit Test Cases

Keysight received the approval at the conformance agreement group (CAG) #64 meeting led by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) using Keysight’s S8704A 5G Protocol Conformance Toolset . Many 5G devices include a USIM to secure authentication of user, network access and subscription models. Integrating USIM and USIM application toolkit (USAT) capabilities within Keysight's device test solution eliminates the need for a separate SIM simulator. Access to a wide range of test cases related to 5G, including USIM and USAT, on common platforms, simplifies testing for chipset and device manufacturers.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company was first to be approved by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) for 5G universal subscriber identity module (USIM) application toolkit (USAT) test cases.

“The GCF-validated 5G USAT conformance test cases enable device and module makers to verify that 5G devices with USAT capability comply to standards set by 3GPP,” said Muthu Kumaran, senior director of Keysight's wireless test group. “We’re pleased to enable an expanding ecosystem of 5G device makers to cost-effectively deliver products with a leading number of GCF-validated protocol test cases for both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode.”

Following the CAG #63 meeting held in July 2020, Keysight announced that the company was first to gain validation of 5G USIM protocol conformance test cases. At the most recent CAG meeting, it was confirmed that Keysight’s 5G conformance toolset uniquely delivers GCF-validated RF and radio resource management (RRM) test cases for verifying multi-carrier 5G NR devices that operate in NSA and SA mode and use frequency range 1 (FR1) and FR2 spectrum. 5G device test solutions that support multi-carrier is important to 5G chipset and device vendors validating designs that use carrier aggregation (CA) technology to support much wider bandwidths and higher data rates.

