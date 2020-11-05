 

Reynolds and Reynolds Selects FIS as its Exclusive Integrated Payment Processing Provider

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) has been selected as the exclusive payments provider to The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, a leading provider of automotive dealership software, documents, and professional services.

Under the multi-year agreement, Worldpay from FIS has assumed all payment processing activities for Reynolds and Reynolds’ integrated payment solution, ReyPAY, which provides fast, convenient, and contactless payment options for automobile dealerships and their customers. ReyPAY will now have Worldpay’s cloud-based data security and dynamic reporting to better manage payment operations.

Through the new Worldpay partnership, Reynolds and Reynolds dealership customers will also benefit from new accounting capabilities, including the ability to more efficiently manage the payables process, further streamlining payment and reconciliation processes.

“ReyPAY is an integral part of the Reynolds Retail Management System and delivering the type of overall consumer experience that our dealership customers want to deliver,” said Jon Strawsburg, vice president of Product Management for Reynolds and Reynolds. “We have a lot of confidence in Worldpay’s innovation and vision for the future. It’s the type of partnership that we’re confident can lead to operational excellence and accelerate time-to-revenue for dealers, as well as be a major convenience for their customers.”

“Working with Reynolds and Reynolds, we are able to deliver smarter payment experiences for automotive dealerships and their customers in a secure and seamless way,” said Dan Brames, Head of North America and International Merchant Solutions at FIS. “Reynolds and Reynolds has a long history of excellence in the automotive industry, and we look forward to working collectively to help modernize dealers’ everyday operations with advanced payments and accounting processes.”

About Reynolds and Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, the U.K., and Europe. (https://www.reyrey.com/)

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

