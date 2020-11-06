DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Results Forecast

bet-at-home.com AG: impact of regulatory developments in Germany on the financial year 2021



06-Nov-2020

On November 2, 2020 a group company of the bet-at-home.com AG Group was granted a nationwide concession for online sports betting in Germany, which means that betting stakes in the core market of Germany will be limited to EUR 1,000 per month and customer in future (subject to certain criteria, up to EUR 10,000 or EUR 30,000 per month). According to current planning calculations, the imposed betting limits, individual restrictions in the sports betting offer as well as further concession regulations in the area of customer acquisition in the following year, revenue losses in the sports betting segment compared to the current financial year are to be expected.

On October 30, 2020, the Prime Ministers of the German federal states signed the State Treaty on Gambling 2021, which, among other things, provides for an unlimited number of licenses for slot machine games and poker on the internet from July 1, 2021 in addition to the sports betting concession. For the period of the transition phase, a transition regulation came into force in October 2020, in which the offering of online casino products is tolerated, provided that the license provisions for online casinos that have already been imposed since mid-October 2020, such as the ban on table games (including blackjack and roulette) and a monthly deposit limit of EUR 1,000 per customer. bet-at-home implemented this in October with the aim of obtaining a nationwide German license for virtual slot machine games as well as any country-specific concessions for other online casino products, such as table games, from 2021.