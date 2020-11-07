BlackRock Canada Announces Unitholder Meetings of the iShares Gold Bullion ETF and iShares Silver Bullion ETF

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE:BLK) and manager of the iShares Gold Bullion ETF (“CGL”) and iShares Silver Bullion ETF (“SVR”, and together with CGL, the “iShares Funds”), announced today that it has called special meetings of the unitholders of CGL and SVR (the “Meetings”), to be held on or about December 18, 2020 to approve changes to certain investment restrictions of each iShares Fund and certain related matters (the “Proposals”). BlackRock Canada is holding each Meeting solely as a virtual (online) meeting which will be conducted by way of live audio webcast. Unitholders of record of the iShares Funds at the close of business on November 18, 2020 will be entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the applicable Meeting.



The current custodian of CGL and SVR has provided notice of its intention to terminate the custody agreement with CGL and SVR during the first quarter of 2021. In order for CGL and SVR to continue to offer investors a convenient and secure manner of obtaining exposure to the performance of the price of gold and silver bullion, respectively, BlackRock Canada currently intends to appoint CIBC Mellon Trust Company (“CIBC Mellon”), which provides bullion custody services to other Canadian public investment funds, to act as bullion custodian to the iShares Funds. Following the appointment of CIBC Mellon, it is expected that the bullion owned by CGL and SVR will be stored in the vault facilities of the Royal Canadian Mint (“RCM”) as CIBC Mellon’s sub-custodian and/or one or more sub-custodians of the RCM.