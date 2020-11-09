 

Cadence Achieves Industry-First ASIL B(D) Compliance Certification for Automotive Radar, Lidar and V2X DSP IP

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that the Cadence Tensilica ConnX B10 and ConnX B20 DSPs are the industry’s first DSPs optimized for automotive radar, lidar and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) to achieve Automotive Safety Integrity Level B in support of D (ASIL B(D))-compliant certification. The ISO 26262:2018 functional safety standard’s ASIL B(D) certification is essential for the development of automotive systems-on-chip (SoCs) used in autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications. For more information on the Tensilica ConnX B10 and B20 DSPs, please visit www.cadence.com/go/connxasilb.

The ASIL B(D) certification includes support for both random hardware faults (ASIL B) and systematic faults (ASIL D). This certification is based on SGS-TÜV Saar’s comprehensive audit and assessment of the functional safety development flow in accordance with the ISO 26262:2018 standard and can be found on the SGS-TÜV website.

“Cadence Tensilica ConnX B10 and B20 DSPs are the first DSPs optimized for radar, lidar and V2X applications to achieve Functional Safety Processor full compliance based on SGS-TÜV Saar’s comprehensive assessment in accordance with the ISO26262:2018 standard,” said Wolfgang Ruf, head of Functional Safety for Semiconductors at SGS-TÜV Saar. “Certification of the Cadence Tensilica ConnX B10 and B20 DSPs for ASIL D systematic and ASIL B random compliance attests to the high functional safety quality of their DSP IP, which meets stringent automotive industry safety-critical requirements. SoC designers can have peace of mind that their designs can achieve compliance when using functional safety-certified Tensilica DSP IP.”

Tensilica ConnX DSPs are widely used for building entry-level to high-performance sensors and communication ICs for automotive applications. These DSPs support various data types (8b, 16b, 32b and 64b) and IEEE 754 floating-point precisions, including half, single and double precision. Application-specific accelerations are designed in to boost radar, lidar and/or communication processing performance. The Tensilica Instruction Extension (TIE) language further boosts performance for the designer’s specific algorithm and applications. With a common instruction-set architecture (ISA) and consistent programming model, Tensilica DSPs help protect a customer’s software investment by providing a high degree of software portability and reusability.

“Ensuring coverage for random hardware faults and systematic faults is mandatory for development of ISO 26262-compliant SoCs,” said Larry Przywara, senior group director, Tensilica marketing at Cadence. “Processing requirements for ADAS and autonomous vehicles continue to escalate to support more sophisticated radar, lidar and V2X functions. The industry-first ASIL B(D) certification of the Tensilica ConnX B10 and B20 DSPs designed for these functions enables designers to develop performance-leading ISO 26262-compliant automotive SoCs. In addition, the Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP for vision and AI applications has also received ASIL B (D) compliance certification.”

Tensilica ConnX DSPs support Cadence’s Intelligent System Design strategy, enabling SoC design excellence.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

