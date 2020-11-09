 

Zix Acquires Leading Cloud-Based Backup and Recovery Provider CloudAlly

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 22:05  |  40   |   |   

Zix Corporation (Zix), (Nasdaq: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity and compliance solutions, has acquired privately-held CloudAlly Ltd., an industry leader in cloud-based data backup and recovery for business.

CloudAlly Overview

Founded in 2011, Israel based CloudAlly is a pioneer of enterprise-grade, software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud backup and recovery solutions. The company offers a robust suite of award-winning, ISO 27001 certified and GDPR/HIPAA compliant solutions for Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), SharePoint, OneDrive, Salesforce, Box and Dropbox. CloudAlly is a channel-first provider, serving more than 5,000 customers, 250,000 users and supported by 600 Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners. For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, CloudAlly is projecting to generate on a standalone basis approximately $8.0 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

Acquisition Summary and Rationale

  • CloudAlly expands Zix’s product suite into Microsoft Office 365 backup, filling growing demand from AppRiver’s MSP channel and Zix’s value-added reseller and direct channels.
  • Complementary and synergistic go-to-market motions and end markets with no overlap in the companies’ MSP partner bases.
  • CloudAlly enables Zix to enter the cloud backup and recovery market. MarketsandMarkets estimates the cloud back up market as a $1.3 billion market growing 25%.

“Our acquisition of CloudAlly greatly enhances the Zix suite of solutions and will provide our partners and customers with another robust tool to drive further cloud adoption in their digital transformation journeys,” said David Wagner, Zix’s Chief Executive Officer. “With CloudAlly, we can now directly address the growing demand we’ve seen from partners, customers and prospects alike for an enterprise-grade cloud backup offering with a best-in-class solution. In fact, through a recent survey of our MSP partner base, we found that at least 45% confirmed they would purchase a backup solution from Zix if it became available. Cloud backup being our number one product adjacency, coupled with our proven success attaching additional products to our customer base, gives us a high level of confidence that we can leverage CloudAlly to become a greater business than just the sum of its parts. With CloudAlly, we can greatly enhance our Secure Cloud platform and also mitigate concerns around ransomware which has become a large industry focus. With this transaction completed, Zix will be better positioned for profitable growth, higher attach rates, scaled customer retention, and with the opportunity to capture a greater share of the multi-billion-dollar business communications market.”

Seite 1 von 4
Zix Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zix Acquires Leading Cloud-Based Backup and Recovery Provider CloudAlly Zix Corporation (Zix), (Nasdaq: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity and compliance solutions, has acquired privately-held CloudAlly Ltd., an industry leader in cloud-based data backup and recovery for business. CloudAlly …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
Service Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
GE Healthcare, GenesisCare Partner to Tackle Two Biggest Health Burdens Globally, Deliver Improved ...
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:07 Uhr
Zix Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
22:06 Uhr
Zix Announces Grant of Non-Plan Equity Awards
20.10.20
Zix to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 9