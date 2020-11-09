Zix Acquires Leading Cloud-Based Backup and Recovery Provider CloudAlly

Founded in 2011, Israel based CloudAlly is a pioneer of enterprise-grade, software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud backup and recovery solutions. The company offers a robust suite of award-winning, ISO 27001 certified and GDPR/HIPAA compliant solutions for Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), SharePoint, OneDrive, Salesforce, Box and Dropbox. CloudAlly is a channel-first provider, serving more than 5,000 customers, 250,000 users and supported by 600 Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners. For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, CloudAlly is projecting to generate on a standalone basis approximately $8.0 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

Acquisition Summary and Rationale

CloudAlly expands Zix’s product suite into Microsoft Office 365 backup, filling growing demand from AppRiver’s MSP channel and Zix’s value-added reseller and direct channels.

Complementary and synergistic go-to-market motions and end markets with no overlap in the companies’ MSP partner bases.

CloudAlly enables Zix to enter the cloud backup and recovery market. MarketsandMarkets estimates the cloud back up market as a $1.3 billion market growing 25%.

“Our acquisition of CloudAlly greatly enhances the Zix suite of solutions and will provide our partners and customers with another robust tool to drive further cloud adoption in their digital transformation journeys,” said David Wagner, Zix’s Chief Executive Officer. “With CloudAlly, we can now directly address the growing demand we’ve seen from partners, customers and prospects alike for an enterprise-grade cloud backup offering with a best-in-class solution. In fact, through a recent survey of our MSP partner base, we found that at least 45% confirmed they would purchase a backup solution from Zix if it became available. Cloud backup being our number one product adjacency, coupled with our proven success attaching additional products to our customer base, gives us a high level of confidence that we can leverage CloudAlly to become a greater business than just the sum of its parts. With CloudAlly, we can greatly enhance our Secure Cloud platform and also mitigate concerns around ransomware which has become a large industry focus. With this transaction completed, Zix will be better positioned for profitable growth, higher attach rates, scaled customer retention, and with the opportunity to capture a greater share of the multi-billion-dollar business communications market.”